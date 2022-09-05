Richmond native Armando Bacot hosts back-to-school basketball camp

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond native and UNC basketball player Armando Bacot Hosted a back-to-school basketball camp for students over the weekend.

But the young players received more than new skills on the court out of the camp. Govt. Glenn Young also joined other organizations in giving away backpacks, school supplies and clothes to the youngsters.

Young also thanked Bacot for hosting the event and investing in Richmond’s future.

The governor, who played college basketball player at Rice University in Texas, said the sport offers valuable life skills.

“Basketball changed my life and really opened up opportunities for me that otherwise wouldn’t have been,” Youngkin said. “I got to go to college on a basketball scholarship, which gave me a great education. But on top of that, there’s life Lessons in basketball. How to be great teammates and how to help one another. How to let others, in fact , get the Glory and still win.”

Youngkin said the sport continues to impact him.

“Even when you put up the shoes and put the ball away, you can still see basketball every day in your life,” Youngkin said.

The basketball camp was held at Big Ben’s Home Court on Westwood Avenue.

