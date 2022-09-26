Richmond Hill High volleyball team emerges as one of Savannah’s best

When Kaitlin Bean was hired as the new Richmond Hill High School volleyball coach last May, she knew she was taking over a talented squad full of potential.

Richmond Hill was coming off a season when the Wildcats reached the GHSA Class 6A Sweet 16. After making the move up to Class 7A, the Wildcats are off to a 27-3 start and have established themselves as one of the top teams in the Greater Savannah area. The Wildcats went 5-1 and won the Silver Bracket in the Lovett Block Party Invitational on Saturday.

On Sept. 20, Richmond Hill won a tri-match with Savannah Christian and Effingham County as the Wildcats edged SCPS 25-21, 28-30, 15-11 and the Rebels 25-23, 20-25, 15-11.

“Our season has been awesome and I’m so lucky to work with this group of girls,” said Bean, a former libero at Ashland University in her home state of Ohio. “We’ve got a lot of natural talent, but the biggest factor in our success is that we never get complacent.”

