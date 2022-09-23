Richmond agrees KSU football non-conference load must be lightened

On Saturday, Kent State (1-2) will be back on the road battling its third opponent currently ranked among the nation’s top 18 during the month of September to close out the non-conference season. The last foe is the most ferocious yet — reigning national Champion and No. 1-ranked Georgia (3-0).

The Golden Flashes have been scheduling three non-conference contests against prominent Power Five opponents each year since 2018, a philosophy that has benefited the entire Athletic program by solidifying the football program’s overall financial status.

But playing such a difficult non-conference Slate leaves a Flashes program that’s now contending for Mid-American Conference titles on an annual basis under Coach Sean Lewis vulnerable to injuries and demoralization before conference contests even begin.

That’s all about to change ― somewhat.

Lewis said during his Weekly press conference on Monday that he’s now working with second-year KSU Director of Athletics Randale Richmond to assemble future non-conference schedules.

