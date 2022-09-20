Richland One increases security at district football games

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -Richland County School District One is increasing security at football games starting Friday.

The district announced Tuesday that additional Protocols will go into effect for the district’s varsity football games starting Friday, Sept. 23. The move comes after neighboring Richland Two added additional security after multiple teens were arrested after a Friday night football game.

The new security measures include:

Not allowing face coverings that completely cover a person’s face.

No admittance into games after halftime.

Entry Gates close at the end of halftime.

Concessions stand closing at the end of the third quarter.

Requiring spectators to remain seated except when heading to the restroom or the concession stands.

No Congregation or standing on the Concourse or around the restrooms during the games.

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. “These additional safety measures are a result of continuing discussions with our school-level administrators as well as district staff.”

The district has metal detectors at stadium entrances and a clear bag policy for spectators. Witherspoon shared that private security and law enforcement are on duty at all high school football games.

The district said it will continue to monitor safety proactively and may implement additional safety procedures for other activities or middle school football games as needed.

