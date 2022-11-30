Richland Academy of the Arts will perform ‘The Nutcracker Ballet’

Richland Academy of the Arts is set to perform “The Nutcracker” ballet on Friday and Saturday at Shelby High School.

This production will be the seventh annual edition of the holiday tradition.

A ballet that appeals to the entire family, “The Nutcracker” is the perfect way to introduce young children to the power and beauty of Classical dance. Tchaikovsky’s score is presented with fairytale scenery and vibrantly theatrical staging.

“The Nutcracker” tells the story of a little girl named Clara who is given a Magical Nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. She Encounters the fearful Mouse King before embarking on a Magical journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets, where she is entertained with many kinds of dances.

This year’s production will feature principal dancers who are students at local schools: from Ontario High School, Laila Ramos; from Lexington High School, Lily Feasel; from Lucas High School, Carmella Desterhaft and Kaylyn Kent; from Madison High School, Ella Walker and Justice Gardner; from Ashland High School, Delaney O’Brien; from Shelby High School, Joy Parker-Sweeting; from Genesis Christian Academy, Ava Irwin; from Classical Conversations Homeschool Program, Piper Hilterman.

