Richland Academy of the Arts now offers educational discounts to Qualifying families

MANSFIELD—Richland Academy of the Arts has been accepted as a Qualified Education Service Provider within the Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) Program. Qualifying families who have student family members in arts education programs at Richland Academy of the Arts can receive up to a $500 reimbursement, per student, for participating in arts education programs such as Instrumental lessons, music and dance camps, and other programming.

“We are thrilled to have been accepted as a Qualified Education Service Provider in Richland County,” states Dr. Michael Benson, Executive Director, Richland Academy of the Arts. “We know first hand the overwhelming benefits the arts bring to children, which is why we do everything we can to provide financial assistance to families in our communities so they are not deterred by cost.”

Qualifications to apply can be found on the Ohio Department of Education website and includes:

Available for students ages 6-18

Family income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level

Open to children in public, non-public, and home education

Further details on Qualifications can be found at education.ohio.gov/OhioACE .

To find Richland Academy of the Arts within the Ohio Ace Education Marketplace, visit aceohio.org/ click Education Marketplace, then choose the following filters: Before/After School Programs > Richland County > Input Grade Level > Search for Richland Academy of the Arts.

For more information on registering for classes or lessons, call Richland Academy at (419)