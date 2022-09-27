Richland Academy of the Arts adds 5 new music instructors

MANSFIELD— In an effort to expand program offerings and offer more arts opportunities to the community, Richland Academy of the Arts has hired 5 new instructors to their team. Private music lessons are available for a wide variety of instruments.

New Team Members Include:

Patrick Clinage – Voice Lessons

Dr. Karen Griebling – Violin and Viola Lessons

Maria Prentice – Suzuki Method – Piano and Cello Lessons

Nate Sunderland – Percussion: Drum Set, Snare, and Marimba Lessons Lori Turner – Voice Lessons

“The Richland Academy of the Arts is excited to welcome five new music faculty members to teach violin, viola, cello, piano, and voice.” says Dr. Benson, Executive Director at Richland Academy of the Arts. “These individuals will join an inspiring music Faculty to offer the Mansfield,

Ohio community, our arts partners in Richland County, and the local school system’s life-changing music opportunities to strengthen and expand our music education programs in the area.”