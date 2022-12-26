Richford Rockets girls’ varsity basketball team poised for success in 2022-23 | Sports

The Richford Rockets varsity girls’ basketball team is off to a good start in 2022-23 with a 39-37 overtime win against the Vergennes Commodores on Friday, Dec. 9. Coach Tim Lagasse shares his thoughts on this year’s Rockets.

Q&A with Rockets’ Coach Tim Lagasse

What are the greatest strengths of this year’s team? This year’s team is fast, strong defensively, and we have several strong shooters. The bench is deep, where we are able to sub in and out often and still continue to stay strong on the floor. They have a solid basketball IQ that’s continually increasing.

How have your returning players improved over the past year, and what qualities do they bring to the team? We have five players returning who’ve been with us a few years, plus with their time in the off season, they’ve become a cohesive group. They have a drive for competition and refuse to give up. In a couple of games last year, they were down by 18 points and came back, winning one game by 10. They always keep fighting!

What are your goals for the season, and how do you see this team reaching those goals? Our goal is to be in the top four in our division and make a deep run in the playoffs. We plan on helping the team build and grow from each and every game and applying what we learn to the next game. A key to reaching our goal is also continuing to strengthen our mental focus – maintaining positivity and composure under pressure.

When to watch: The Rockets host their home opener on Tuesday, Dec. 27 against Winooski at 7 pm They host the Enosburg Hornets on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m