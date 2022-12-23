Richarlison’s scissor kick for Brazil against Serbia voted best goal of Qatar 2022 World Cup

Richarlison’s stunning scissor kick against Serbia has been voted the best goal of the 2022 World Cup.

The Tottenham forward’s Strike came in the 73rd minute of the South American side’s opening game of the tournament to wrap up a 2-0 win.

FIFA announced that the effort was voted the best goal of Qatar 2022 by fans.

Following a brilliant outside foot cross from the left-hand side from team-mate Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, positioned in the center of the goal, approximately 12 yards out, used his first touch to flick the ball up in the air.

Then, as the ball dropped, the former Everton man spun and executed a perfect volley while his body was airborne.

The resulting Strike evaded Serbian defender Milos Veljkovic’s attempts to block the ball and sailed beyond the outstretched right arm of his keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Richarlison had earlier opened the scoring for Brazil and added his third of the tournament with another impressive Strike against South Korea in the second round 4-1 win.

Unfortunately, Brazil’s World Cup journey came to an end in the quarter-finals following a penalty Shootout defeat to Croatia.

Serbia were eliminated bottom of Group G after failing to win any of their three matches.

