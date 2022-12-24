Richarlison out for 4 weeks in Blow to Spurs

As the Premier League Returns this Monday after the World Cup, Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a Massive Blow with striker Richarlison set to miss out on the action for four weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old had a great World Cup scoring three times for Brazil before losing to Croatia in the quarter Finals in a penalty shootout.

Richarlison had played 84 minutes against Croatia before being substituted as he appeared to be in discomfort.

London scans reveal serious injury

The Tottenham star was helpless as he watched from the sidelines as the Selecao were knocked out in penalties. Richarlison was back at Tottenham’s training base last week where scans revealed that he had sustained a serious injury.

Manager Antonio Conte said, “I spoke with the medical department, they told me we need three to four weeks. His injury was a serious injury.”

The recent developments would come as a huge blow for Spurs who are currently fourth in the Premier League standings and restart the season traveling away to Brentford on Boxing Day.

Set to miss key games

The London side have crucial games coming up against Arsenal and Manchester City in January and it looks like they will miss the Brazilian striker for the crunch encounters.

Richarlison’s performance in the World Cup caught the eye with his bicycle kick against Serbia being voted as the goal of the tournament.

The move saw Richarlison receive a pass from teammate Vinicus Jr. with his back against the goal, but the Tottenham star flicked the ball up in the air with his first touch before connecting with a stunning bicycle kick past the helpless Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic .

Conte would have expected the Brazilian to lead the line alongside Harry Kane, the latter who also endured a similar heartache like Richarlison as he missed a crucial penalty that saw England lose to eventual runners-up France in a pulsating quarter final.

