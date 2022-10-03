Richardson’s Cultural Arts Commission funding 21 local arts organizations

The Richardson City Council approved over $300,000 in Grants for local arts-related organizations during a Sept. 26 regular meetings.

The grants, which are funded by the local hotel/motel tax fund, represent an almost 39% increase over arts funding for 2021-22, according to city officials. The funds are designed to assist the organizations with operating expenses and regular programming for fiscal year 2022-23.

The 21 arts organizations that will receive funding were recommended by the Richardson Cultural Arts Commission. The commission serves as an Advisory board to the City Council involving the promotion of the arts in Richardson.

Organizations funded by these Grants include Chamber Music International, Chamberlain Ballet, Contemporary Chorale, Core Theatre, the Dallas Asian American Youth Orchestra, the Dallas Chinese Community Center, Friends of the Richardson Public Library, Lone Star Wind Orchestra, Pegasus Theater Incorporated, Plano Symphony Orchestra, Repertory Company Theatre, Rich-Tone Chorus, the Richardson Civic Art Society, the Richardson Community Band, the Richardson Community Chorale, Richardson Reads One Book, the Richardson Symphony Orchestra, the Richardson Theater Centre, Spectacular Follies, Texas Winds Musical Outreach and the Tuzer Ballet.

The commission reviews arts grant applications each year from nonprofit organizations that serve the public in Richardson in alignment with the city’s Cultural Arts Master Plan. The plan, which was created in 2013, outlined a series of guidelines for the commission to operate. These guidelines include:

Cultivate a new generation of cultural arts participants.

Apply Richardson’s focus on innovation to cultural arts.

Promote Richardson through citywide cultural arts offerings.

Focus on cultural clusters and districts.

Plan an effective cultural tourism strategy.

Maximize the impact of the Richardson Arts Commission.

The commission is expected to work with the arts groups throughout the year to provide information and promote arts performances in Richardson.

For more information on arts events in Richardson, visit www.artsinrichardson.com.