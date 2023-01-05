Richardson’s annual photography contest opens

Entries for the city of Richardson’s annual photography contest are being accepted January 7-22, 2023.

The contest includes 13 categories including architecture, pets, people, landscapes, and a new category in Honor of Richardson’s 150th birthday: “For the Love of Richardson.”

Divisions

The divisions for participants:

Student: high school age and younger: $5 entry fee

Amateur adult (college age and beyond), $10 entry fee

Proficient adult: Proficient in the art of photography, $10 entry fee

Photographers who have consistently won in the Amateur adult division are asked to consider moving up to the proficient level.

Requirements

Photos must be at least 48 square inches and a maximum of 16″ x 20″, mounted on 16″ x 20″ white foam core.

Two color photos and two black and white photos are allowed per entrant per category.

Prizes

A variety of prizes will be offered and include ribbons, plaques and gift cards.

Entry forms available at Huffhines Recreation Center, 200 N. Plano Rd., or online.

Results will be posted online Jan. 27.

Winners will be recognized at an Awards ceremony Feb. 16.

More information about the contest is available at www.cor.net/photocontest.