Richardson Unveils Its First Golf Collection

More and more, fashion labels are observing what’s happening in golf and are looking to leave their mark on this fast evolving space. Now, the provocative Magazine turned lifestyle brand Richardson is dipping into golf with a collection of polos, tees, accessories and cold weather gear to sport at the country club or your local public track.

Aesthetically, the collection includes the brand’s signature R logo against a backdrop of predominantly black, white and other neutral colors. This can be seen with the All-Over Glyph Cardigan, a 100% merino wool sweater with a classic buttoned closure and two front pockets. The piece is offered in both black and beige with large contrast Richardson logos rotated every which way. Next up, the Richardson Golf T-Shirt arrives in either black or white along with a flag logo on the left chest and a large golf swing instruction panel on the reverse side.

Rounding out the collection, the Rugby Polo once again presents a minimal design that highlights simple details like contrast chest striping and heavyweight cotton jersey fabric.

The full range drops November 10, 2022 at 9AM ET on Richardson’s official website, and will also be available for purchase at the Hypegolf Japan Tokyo store.

