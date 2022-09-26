Richardson ISD named one of the best in Texas for arts education

Richardson ISD

Richardson ISD has been named a 2022 District of Distinction by the Texas Art Education Association. This also places the district in the top 4% of districts in Texas for arts education.

Out of more than 1,200 districts, Richardson ISD made the cut of 59 districts to gain the Distinction in our state. This is the second year the district has been recognized for this distinction.

The district met or exceeded Criterion in 14 categories the association weighs, including membership, exhibitions, and contests, community engagement in the visual arts through field experiences, community service and Collaboration with other content areas.

Texas Art Education Association is a non-profit professional organization for art educators, individuals, and groups who support art education in Texas.