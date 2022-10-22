Richard Seymour to receive Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence

Patriots to pay tribute to Class of 2022 Enshrinee at special Halftime ceremony Monday, Oct. 24

CANTON, OHIO – The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Kay® Jewelers, the Official Provider of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence, will Honor Class of 2022 member RICHARD SEYMOUR at a special Halftime ceremony Monday, Oct. 24.

During the “Monday Night Football” Matchup between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears, Seymour will receive his Ring of Excellence. Hall of Fame Chief Communications & Content Officer Rich Desrosiers will be on hand at Gillette Stadium for the ceremony. The game is set to kick off at 8:15 pm ET.

The Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is one of three iconic symbols, along with the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket, created by Haggar, and the Bronzed Bust, that represent the elite status of being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each living Enshrinee from the Class of 2022 received his Hall of Fame Gold Jacket and Unveiled his Bronzed Bust during Enshrinement Week in early August.

All three representations of membership in sports’ most exclusive club will be displayed during the special presentation for Patriots fans to pay tribute to Seymour.



Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence

The Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is created by Kay® Jewelers. The Spectacular Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is set in 14K gold with a total diamond weight of 1.75 carats. It is much more than a beautiful piece of jewelry, however. Intricate details on the ring reflect the special significance of enshrinement.

The outer Diamonds create a “stadium” effect surrounding the football-shaped diamond center.

The vibrant blue gemstone was selected both for appearance and meaning, as blue is often associated with confidence, power and integrity – all traits of these incredible, legendary football icons.

Seymour’s Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is customized to reflect his unique career. A likeness of his Bronzed Bust, along with “Defensive End-Tackle” and “2001-2012” (his years in the NFL), appear on one side, while “Seymour,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo and “Class of 2022” are included on the other.

Additionally, a special arbormark (or engraving) appears on the inside of the ring – 360 – which is his Enshrinee number.

TONY BOSELLI, ART McNALLY and DICK VERMEIL received their Hall of Fame Rings of Excellence earlier this season. Other members of the Class of 2022 will receive their Rings of Excellence throughout the 2022 season.