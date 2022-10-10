Richard “Rich” Niemi – Hometown Focus

Richard “Rich” Niemi, 59, of Embarrass, MN, died on Saturday, September 24, 2022. A loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and nephew, he went to sleep at his home and never woke up.

Rich was born on November 16, 1962, and was so loved by his parents, Ben and Joyce Niemi. They were over the moon when they brought him home. Growing up Rich loved playing hockey, building forts, and playing kickball. They loved helping people. He would ride his bike to his grandmother’s house to help her with chores around the house. He was always helping his dad around the yard. Mowing, tilling the garden, and splitting wood were a few favorites. They enjoyed helping his mom bake bread and pasties and rearrange the furniture. He took care of his mom as she aged and loved helping his Aunt Lil with any assistance she might need.

Rich graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Babbitt in 1981. After high school, he went to the Hibbing Vo-Tech and studied auto mechanics. He was a State Fire Warden for many years.

Rich loved the outdoors. Whether it was hunting, fishing, camping, a casual race in his old Chevy Nova, or feeling the wind through his hair on his motorcycle, he enjoyed it to the fullest.

Shortly after vo-tech, Rich moved to Wyoming, where he worked at a sawmill for five years. In the late 1980s they moved back to Minnesota. His favorite job was working at Kasson’s, doing his part to build pool tables.

When not at work, Rich kept a garden, his daughter Ashley always by his side helping with watering and weeding. She thought the best part was when they picked the funny looking, deformed carrots! She loved going with him to the A&W. They loved taking her out on their boat. His son Ben shared his love of rock and roll. Rich had a turntable and they would jam out for hours and watch rock concerts on TV. They loved watching Wild hockey together and could hardly wait for the season to start. Rich would be heartbroken when the season came to an end. Of course his staple outfit was a band T-shirt, jeans, and a flannel or a Wild jersey, T-shirt or jacket.

Rich adored his granddaughter, Keira. They shared her pictures and videos with everyone. Rich loved watching her shenanigans and would tell everyone how much he loved her.

Rich was very fascinated with anything that had to do with space. They loved astronomy and the space program. You could often find him outside enjoying the night sky. Rich was also a great carpenter. They built a sauna, dressing room, and shower area in his basement. He was the best listener, and you could always trust him with any secret. He had the kindest heart and would never judge. Rich loved his family more than anything else. They will forever be missed.

Richard (Richie, Rich, Papa Roach) is survived by his daughter, Ashley (Dustin) Finner; son, Benjamin Niemi; adored granddaughter, Keira Finner; mother, Ellen Joyce Niemi; sister, Carol (Tom) Sundberg; and nephews: Leighton and Ian Sundberg.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernhard Richard Niemi; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 3 pm at Hope Lutheran Church in Embarrass, with a Visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Waasa Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, visit rangefuneralhomes.com.