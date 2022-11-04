Richard Jefferson on how Stinky NBA players affected his game — “If they’re doing it on purpose, they win” – Basketball Network

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson

Richard Jefferson

At the highest level, basketball is broken down into the finest details. Every nuance is considered and can be used against you. Richard Jefferson, who played for eight teams in 17 years in the NBA, understands how players and teams will use everything they can to get the advantage — even if it involves nasty bodily odors.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button