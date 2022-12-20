Richard Gouraige Thanks Florida Gators, Officially Enters NFL Draft

Florida Offensive tackle Richard Gouraige made his plans for the future official on Monday evening, announcing that he will forgo his final season of college eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Gouraige accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl last Monday, all but confirming his intention to go pro this offseason.

