Rich Lash claims Player-of-the-Year at Bidwell

Rich Lash held on to win the El Rancho Chico Golf Club Player-of-the-Year title with a total of 3,350 points, despite the cold and rain last Sunday that confronted the top 20 point leaders in the field.

Lash started the final tournament with a commanding total of 3,300 points, 525 points ahead of Barry Woolf, but Woolf almost pulled it out. The final standings based on the points earned in the final tournament last week are: 1, Lash, 3,350 points; 2, Woolf, 3,250 points; 3, Matt Ferguson, 3.075 points; 4, Phil Jones, 2,900 points; 4, George Laver, 2,875 points.

First flight low gross: Rio Gates, 72. Net: 1, Travis Shute, 67; 2, Ferguson, 70; 3, Vic Mitchell, 71; 4, Todd Mart, 72; 5, Craig Fellner, 75. Second flight low gross: Ben Heerema, 78. Net: 1, Laver, 65; 2, Jim Cagno, 71; 3, Miles Tegarden, 72; 4, Dan White, 76; 4, Woolf.

The Bidwell Women’s Golf Club held its Annual Christmas Giving Tournament last week and in the process raised $530 for Catalyst.

The format was a blind draw, three-person scramble. First flight: 1, Lynne Collar, Kelly MacKinnon and Jolene Nixon, 66; 2, Becky Callas, Deena Cooper and May Gallaway, 67.5; 3, Molly Barnum, Betty Linzy and Cheryl Vermillion, 71.5. Second flight: 1, Pam Coleman, Melodie Johnson and Linda Mowell, 69.4; 2, Eileen Brownell, Rachael Graham and Sheila McMurphy 71.3; 3, Barbara Albers, Cindy Bell and Wendy Donahoo, 73.2.

Special Notice

In an effort to encourage more participation in its tournaments, the ERCGC is offering a Yearly Tournament Membership card for a fee of $40. The card entitles a non-member of the ERCGC to participate in any of the ERCGC Sponsored tournaments, or play in its Twilight League. The fee does not include green fees, cart fees, or tournament fees. Card holders must have a current NCGA, or USGA Golf Handicap Index Number (GHIN); however, players must establish an ERCGC tournament handicap, which will be determined from tournament results and will be adjusted throughout the year based on tournament scores and used exclusively for the ERCGC tournaments. The Handicap used in tournaments will be the lower between either the players’ GHIN, or their tournament handicap.

Chico-Paradise SIR’s Golf Club

The Chico-Paradise SIR’s Golf Club held a four-player “Money Ball” format for its semi-monthly tournament, played on a chilly morning at Bidwell last week.

One player is assigned the “Money Ball” on each hole (rotated among the team members) and the money ball score plus the lowest net score of another team member is counted for the team score on the hole. First flight: 1, Norm Atkin, Wayne Brown, Steve Velasco and Joe Velasquez, 140; 2, Sam Davis, Darrell Hands, Cap Porterfield and Doug Shook, 143. Second flight: 1, Paul Brossoit, Jeff Eber, Michael Hull and Glen Pertuit, 136; 2, Bob Evans, Jack Knowlton, Dennis Wolfe and a blind draw, 138. Closest to pin is No. 7: 1, Eber; 2, Jake Dahl; 3, Velasquez. Well. 16: 1, Velasquez; 2, Evans, 3, Norm Atkin.

Canyon Oaks Country Club

The Canyon Oaks Senior Men’s Golf Club played its Annual Christmas “Ho, Ho, Ho,” Sweeps Tournament last week.

The format was a 4-Man Red and White Tee Scramble with a “Santa’s Gift Hole.” Each team picked 9 red tees and 9 white tees to tee off from, and were allowed to discard their score on one Par 4 along the way to the North Pole. 1. Bruce Alpert, Marty Coil, Tim Lehor and a blind draw, 48.9; 2, Mark Block, Scott Borges, Bob Kromer, and Tom Peppas, 49.9; 3, Dave Kelly, Mike Loofbourrow, Paul McIntosh, and Gayland Taylor, 50; 4, Keith Chamberlin, Bob O’Sullivan; George Taylor, and Bob Stearns, 51.55. Closest to the pin winners: Hole No. 3, Borges; Well. 6, Greg Webb; Well. 11, Cromer; Well. 14, Bob Maybrey.

Table Mountain Golf Club

Sandy Goble was low Gross with a score of 81 in the Table Mountain Women’s Golf Club stroke play tournament. Liz Hofeling took low net at 69. First flight: 1, JoAnne Jircitano, 76. 2, Sally Stemen, 77, card-off; 3, Sherry Sue, 77, card-off; 4, Jody Thompson, 77, card-off; 5, Deb Lerner, 77. Closest to pin: Jircitano.

Butte Creek Country Club

The Butte Creek Senior Men’s Golf Club held its Annual End-of-the-Year Christmas Gift Tournament. The top finishers in the individual stroke play format could choose a wrapped gift, contents unknown, in the order of their finish in the tournament. Low gross: Mike Rutledge, 77. Rutledge was also low net at 72, but the Gross score took precedence. Low net: 1, Rob Sylvester, 73; 2, Mark Blofsky, 75; 3, John Olson, 75; 4, Dave Smith, 76, card-off; 5, Randy Holt, 76.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!