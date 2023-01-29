Rich Bisaccia will have a second interview with the Colts, whose expansive head coaching search continues

The Colts will host Rich Bisaccia on Monday for a second interview for their head coaching job — part of an expansive search that will likely continue with additional interviews this week, per sources.

After an all-virtual initial round of interviews, Bisaccia, the Packers’ special teams Coordinator and former Raiders interim coach, is the fifth known candidate to receive an in-person second interview, following interim Coach Jeff Saturday and defensive coordinators Ejiro Evero of the Broncos, Raheem Morris of the Rams and Wink Martindale of the Giants.

And more interviews are likely in the coming days, with timing depending in part on the results of Sunday’s games. Among the 13 candidates who had virtual interviews for the job, three are with teams that are currently in the Playoffs and thus haven’t been available yet to come to Indianapolis: Offensive coordinators Eric Bieniemy of the Chiefs, Shane Steichen of the Eagles and Brian Callahan of the Bengals.

Bisaccia, 62, is widely respected within the league and guided the Raiders to a playoff spot last season, going 7-5 as interim coach after Jon Gruden’s resignation. The Raiders passed over Bisaccia for the full-time job in favor of Josh McDaniels — who coincidentally once backed out on the Colts’ head coaching job — and Bisaccia spent this season in Green Bay.

Saturday remains a candidate for the job despite his 1-7 record as the Colts’ interim coach after the firing of Frank Reich, thanks in large part to his close relationship with owner Jim Irsay, who is participating in the in-person interviews. But Indianapolis committed to running a thorough process and has interviewed more candidates than any other team.

Others who did virtual interviews with the Colts include their special teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Giants OC Mike Kafka. Johnson and Quinn have since informed teams they are no longer pursuing jobs in this cycle. The Colts also requested an interview with 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, who is a top candidate for the Texans’ job and is expected to meet with them this week amid mutual interest in making him Houston’s next head coach.