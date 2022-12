Ricca, MacKinnon, Saunders Honored by Philly Soccer Six

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Philadelphia Soccer Six announced its award winners on Dec. 22, 2022.

Among those honored were Villanova seniors Lyam MacKinnon (Lausanne, Switzerland) and sophomore Balthi Saunders (Brooklyn, NY). Each was honored as a Philly Soccer Six All-Star. Senior Gray Ricca (Belle Meade, NJ) earned the John McAdams Academic Player of the Year award.

The full list of honorees is below.

John McAdams Academic Player of the Year: Gray Ricca, Villanova 2022

Don DiJulia 2022 Philadelphia Soccer 6 Team of the Year: University of Pennsylvania

Chris Jones Player of the Year: Ben Stitz, Penn *

William “Bill” Wilkinson Rookie of the Year: Ben Do, Penn *

Bill Harris Coach of the Year: Brian Gill, Penn *

Philadelphia Soccer 6 Goals Leader: Ben Stitz, F, Penn Stas Korzeniowski, F, Penn 11 Goals

2022 Philadelphia Soccer 6 Assists Leaders: Balthi Saunders M, Villanova 9 Assists

2022 Philadelphia Soccer 6 Points Leader: Ben Stitz, F, Penn 30 Points

2022 Philadelphia Soccer 6 Goals Against Average Leader (Min. 50% of Minutes): Nick Christoffersen, GK, Penn 0.77 GAA * –