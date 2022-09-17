Ricardo Pepi scores the first goal for Groningen

American striker Ricardo Pepi scored his first goal for Groningen on Saturday, ahead of important World Cup warm-up matches for the USMNT striker.

The 19-year-old El Paso native struck a neatly-placed header from a cross into the box. Despite the goal, Groningen lost the match to Sparta Rotterdam 2-1. Although USMNT fans probably won’t mind the final scoreline.

The goal for Pepi was his first competitive score in nearly a year. His last goal was actually for the USMNT in a World Cup Qualifier against Jamaica early last October. They scored twice on that particular night.

Ricardo Pepi scores first goal: Boost of confidence

While he managed to get his national team career off on the right foot, scoring three times in his first two USMNT matches, Pepi has struggled in club competitions. FC Augsburg pried Pepi away from his boyhood team FC Dallas in January of this year. The agreement cost the German club a reported $18 million. Pepi, however, failed to produce a single goal in the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

El Tren is officially back on track 🚂 Proud of one of our own, Ricardo Pepi, for scoring his first goal with FC Groningen. pic.twitter.com/jyTxoHRZlp — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 17, 2022

After making five goalless appearances for Augsburg this season, Groningen struck a deal with Augsburg to loan in the American for the rest of the season. Pepi has now played two games with the Eredivisie side, also recording an assist in his opening match.

The goal on Saturday will be seen as a celebration after his recent reintroduction to the USMNT. Pepi was called up to the national team on Wednesday for the first time since March. His inclusion in the Squad for their upcoming Friendlies was a bit surprising given his recent goal struggles. Nevertheless, it appears as if manager Gregg Berhalter may have called up Pepi at the perfect time.

USMNT fans will hope this goal will help boost Pepi’s confidence as we edge closer to the World Cup. The center forward position is not exactly the team’s strong suit and a productive Pepi could be absolutely Massive in the World Cup.

The USMNT schedule has them playing Japan on September 23rd and then facing off against Saudi Arabia four days later.

Photo: IMAGO / Pro Shots