Ricardo Pepi has the second best goal average in the USMNT

On Wednesday November 9 Gregg Berhalter decided to leave Ricardo Pepi out of the World Cup roster that will be participating in Qatar this year. The former FC Dallas product was the second highest scorer for the United States men’s national team during the Qualifiers but was left out of the 26-player roster.

RICARDO PEPI GOAL 🇺🇸 Just days after being left off the USMNT World Cup roster, the 19-year-old from El Paso scores his sixth goal in nine games for Groningen. Whatever you think about his USMNT involvement, you have to love his tenacity. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/yM7kSUguqt — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 13, 2022

Ricardo Pepi’s perfect response

The 19-year-old striker has been in top form since arriving at FC Groningen during the summer and on Sunday he netted his sixth goal of the Eredivisie campaign just before the break. Ricardo Pepi has found the back of the net six times in the last eight Appearances and he has a goal score average of 0.7 per game.

The only USMNT striker with a better goal average is Haji Wright, who was called up for the World Cup by head Coach Gregg Berhalter, who has a goal average of 0.75 per game. Pepi has outscored other United States Strikers that will be participating in the World Cup such as Jesús Ferreira (0.51), Josh Sargent (0.47) and Jordan Morris (0.24).

Ricardo Pepi was disappointed by being left out of the World Cup Squad and Berhalter has yet to explain why he made that decision. So the 19-year-old is making his point by scoring for his club and helping them climb up positions in the standings to avoid relegation.