Ribeiro Terrorizes Devils in 2-0 Win for Women’s Soccer
Madison, NJ (October 12, 2022) – Sophomore Emma Ribeiro scored both goals leading the DeSales University Women’s soccer team past FDU-Florham, 2-0, in MAC Freedom action on Wednesday afternoon.
The Basics
- Final Score: DeSales – 2, FDU-Florham – 0
- Records: DeSales (8-3-2, 3-1 MAC Freedom); FDU-Florham (12-3, 1-2 MAC Freedom)
- DeSales has now won eight straight in the series between the two teams and improves to 10-13-3 all-time vs. the Devils.
How it Happened
- Ribeiro scored the game’s first goal with just 2:15 left in the opening half out-hustling a Devil defender to a long pass past the FDU defense and beating the GK to the left inside the far post.
- It remained a one-goal game into the 78th minute when Ribeiro scored from about 35 yards out on a bullet inside the upper 90 of the far post.
Top Bulldog Performers
- The goals are Ribeiro’s sixth and seventh goals of the season and move her into a tie for the team lead in scoring with 15 points.
- Sophomore Tori Harnettfirst-year Sammy Fangerand sophomore Sammi McBride all earned assists in the win.
- Junior Hannah Pacheco made five saves to record her fifth shutout of the season, tying her for the fourth most in a season.
For the Foes
- Erica Blackburn made 11 saves in between the pipes for the Devils.
Inside the Box Score
- DeSales had a 19-9 advantage in shots and a 13-5 edge in shots on goal.
- FDU enjoyed a slim 6-5 edge in corner kicks.
Up Next
- The Bulldogs are back in action on Saturday when they host Albright College on Homecoming beginning at Noon.