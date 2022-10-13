Ribeiro Terrorizes Devils in 2-0 Win for Women’s Soccer

Next Game: Albright College 10/15/2022 | 12:00 p.m October 15 (Sat) / 12:00 p.m Albright College History

Madison, NJ (October 12, 2022) – Sophomore Emma Ribeiro scored both goals leading the DeSales University Women’s soccer team past FDU-Florham, 2-0, in MAC Freedom action on Wednesday afternoon.

The Basics

Final Score: DeSales – 2, FDU-Florham – 0

DeSales – 2, FDU-Florham – 0 Records: DeSales (8-3-2, 3-1 MAC Freedom); FDU-Florham (12-3, 1-2 MAC Freedom)

DeSales (8-3-2, 3-1 MAC Freedom); FDU-Florham (12-3, 1-2 MAC Freedom) DeSales has now won eight straight in the series between the two teams and improves to 10-13-3 all-time vs. the Devils.

How it Happened

Ribeiro scored the game’s first goal with just 2:15 left in the opening half out-hustling a Devil defender to a long pass past the FDU defense and beating the GK to the left inside the far post.

It remained a one-goal game into the 78th minute when Ribeiro scored from about 35 yards out on a bullet inside the upper 90 of the far post.

Top Bulldog Performers

The goals are Ribeiro’s sixth and seventh goals of the season and move her into a tie for the team lead in scoring with 15 points.

Sophomore Tori Harnett first-year Sammy Fanger and sophomore Sammi McBride all earned assists in the win.

first-year and sophomore all earned assists in the win. Junior Hannah Pacheco made five saves to record her fifth shutout of the season, tying her for the fourth most in a season.

For the Foes

Erica Blackburn made 11 saves in between the pipes for the Devils.

Inside the Box Score

DeSales had a 19-9 advantage in shots and a 13-5 edge in shots on goal.

FDU enjoyed a slim 6-5 edge in corner kicks.

