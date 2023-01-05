RI VegFest Returns to WaterFire Arts Center for plant-based celebration

RI VegFest, the Ocean State’s only fully vegan festival, will return to the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence on February 4th and 5th, 2023.

The two-day event will feature over 85 local and national vegan and vegan-friendly brands from 10 different states. Attendees will be able to shop for vegan products, eat, drink, and sample vegan food and beverages, and learn more about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle from non-profit organizations.

This year’s vendors include Wildflour Bakery, Thrive Tribe Café, The Donut Shack, JA Patty, High Tide Mushroom Farm, Plant City, Off Our Rocker Cookies, Culture Pop Soda, Basil & Bunny, Pianta, Nostalgia Chocolates, and Nourish Vegan Artisan Cheese.

The full line-up of restaurants, food producers, artists, and makers can be found on the RI VegFest website (rivegfest.com).

RI VegFest has partnered with local compost processor, Bootstrap Compost, to help reduce waste and divert as much as possible from the landfill. The event will use as many fully compostable products as possible. At the last event, RI Vegtoberfest, held in September 2022, Bootstrap Compost helped to reduce landfill waste by 95%.

“As a vegan of over 25 years, it has been amazing to see the options grow and expand in both Rhode Island and around the country,” says RI VegFest founder, Robin Dionne. “We are looking forward to our third annual RI VegFest, where food lovers of all backgrounds can eat, shop, and learn from local favorites and some exciting new businesses.”

RI VegFest is Sponsored by Narragansett Beer, Vedge Your Best podcast, Bootstrap Compost, Topo Chico, Hungry Ghost Press, Plant City, Vegan Power Co/Vegan Power Fright, Trinity Beer Garden, Spirit of Change, and Sam’s Soulutions. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.rivegfest.com. For more information, visit the RI VegFest website or follow them on Instagram (@rivegfest).