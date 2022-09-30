RHW Receives Grant for Senior Art Program from the Maine Arts Commission

Rangeley Health and Wellness has received a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts for its Help Adult Respite Care (HARC) program. The Creative Aging Grant supports the collaboration between artists and organizations in developing high-quality participatory arts programs for older adults. With these generous funds HARC will be hiring teaching artists to facilitate 12 different art projects using different mediums. Studies have shown that art therapy activities help boost cognitive function in various areas of the brain and enhance communication, brain function and social interaction in people with dementia. Even those who have displayed no artistic ability in the past may find an outlet with help from trained facilitators, and those who have been artistic can find comfort in returning to a skill.

“We are so fortunate to have received this funding to implement creative art programming for Seniors living with memory loss,” said Jennifer McCormack RN, BSN, MBA, Executive Director of Rangeley Health and Wellness. “Creating art is not the only benefit of art. To see otherwise despondent people come to life, become active, social and verbal, is nothing short of amazing.”

HARC is a four-hour weekly program for individuals in each stage of memory loss. Whether a person is just starting to experience mild cognitive impairment or late-stage memory loss, the HARC program creates individual care plans meeting people where they are, focusing not on what individuals can’t do, but on what they can do, and enables caregivers to have a day of rest knowing their loved ones are well cared for. When people are engaged and supported, they sleep better, are less anxious and depressed.

To learn more about how to enroll in or Volunteer for this program contact Heidi Nute at (207) 864-9777 or at [email protected]