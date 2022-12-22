Rhode Island soccer Patrick Agyemang drafted by Charlotte FC of MLS

University of Rhode Island soccer star Patrick Agyemang heard his name called in Wednesday night’s MLS SuperDraft.

Rhode Island soccer Patrick Agyemang drafted by Charlotte FC of MLS

Agyemang was selected 12th overall by Charlotte FC, becoming the highest draft pick in program history and the first Rhode Island player to be drafted since Stavros Zarokostas was taken by the New York Red Bulls in the third round (62nd pick) in the 2020 SuperDraft.

More:2023 MLS SuperDraft: Hamady Diop of Clemson goes No. 1 to Charlotte FC

Agyemang recorded 50 points (19 goals, 12 assists) for the Rams in just 37 matches. He was a 2022 First Team All-Conference selection after leading URI in total points (16 points. 7 goals, 2 assists) for the third consecutive season. Earlier this month, Agyemang was one of just 44 players nationally to be invited to the MLS College Showcase in Raleigh, NC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button