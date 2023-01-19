Rhinelander Community Education Program to offer public golf lessons

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) – The School District of Rhinelander Community Education Program is offering golf Lessons in the Hodag Dome from Feb. 6-March 1 are Mondays and Wednesdays.

Lessons will be held based on two skill levels. Level One is a beginner program for adults wishing to learn about the game of golf. Participants will develop the basic skills and knowledge of golf, which will allow them to feel comfortable golfing with friends and family. The Lessons will consist of an explanation of topics and skills, followed by practice on either the Simulator or turf.

Mike Tolvstad and Augden Windelborn will be the instructors for classes from 10 am-12 pm The Lessons are $40 per person.

Level Two Lessons are for adults who have either taken beginner lessons or have previous golf experience. The objective will be to refine existing golf skills. Topics discussed will include physical and mental preparation, Refining your swing, golf club selection, chipping, putting, hitting off a slope, and more. Every participant will receive a 3-pack of special golf balls that will help with the development of putting skills as well.

Tolvstad and Windelborn will also instruct these Lessons from 1-3 pm Level Two Lessons will be $45 per person.

The registration date for both Lessons is Feb. 2 and pre-registration is required for all classes.

For questions, contact Community Education Coordinator Mike Cheslock at 715-365-9745.

Click here to register for the lessons.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.