Rhinebeck will bond $640K for artificial turf soccer field – Daily Freeman

RHINEBECK, NY — Town Board members have agreed to bond $640,000 toward the $1.56 million cost of building an artificial turf soccer field at Thompson-Mazzarella Park.

Supervisor Elizabeth Spinzia said during a video conference Town Board meeting Monday the bond is expected to have a 4.1% interest rate over 15 years but said the bond could be paid sooner.

“I’m recommending that we get something that’s a couple of points more just so that we don’t have a prepayment penalty,” she said. “We can pay this off if we come into more fund balance (so) we’re not carrying it for 15 years,” she said. “15 years is what we’re allowed to do under General Municipal Law due to the life (expectancy) of the turf.”

Officials had sought to move forward with the project earlier this year, but an engineering review found drainage issues that added about $200,000 to the cost.

“We’ve finally gotten all of the kinks in the construction and the contract worked out and the supply hold-ups have worked themselves out,” Spinzia said. “COVID affected everything from turf to…48-inch conduit tube that we didn’t have.”

Funding for the project will also include $315,215 from the town budget’s fund balance, $160,000 from the town capital projects budget line, and $25,000 from the general fund budget.

Community donations will include $130,000 from the Rhinebeck Soccer League, $100,000 from league President Micheal DeCola, $50,000 from the Kibel Foundation, $35,000 from Porchfest, and $100,000 from the Thomas Thompson Trust.

As proposed, the field would measure 110-by-75 yards. DeCola said the artificial turf is expected to save about 52,000 gallons of water in maintenance costs, adding that natural grass needs to be fertilized and have insecticide put on it annually.

DeCola said during a meeting in January the artificial turf is also anticipated to cut down on injuries to players.

DeCola also said that despite its reputation, there have been great strides made in addressing the environmental concerns of artificial turf.

“A lot of it is made from recycled materials and then there are places where it’s being reused and recycled at the end of its functional life as a sports field carpet,” he said.