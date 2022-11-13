RG Drage culinary arts students to host Thanksgiving, Christmas meals

RG Drage Career Technical Center offers high school students the opportunity to learn Vocations without the need to continue schooling after graduation. The school in Massillon offers many different programs, one of which is culinary arts.

Students learn all about the field and get hands-on experience. Part of the program includes preparing lunch meals for the public in the Harvest Room.

I caught up with Culinary Arts Instructor Dave Browne to learn more about the program, upcoming events and what guests can expect when dining at the Harvest Room.

Hope Willochell, a junior at RG Drage from Malvern High School, left, and Lilly Witte a junior from Northwest High School, stir homemade tomato, and bean and bacon soup during their 50's diner themed lunch at the school.

Q. Can you tell me a little bit about the program and the main things students learn throughout it?

A. “The students come from our six feeder schools and other schools within Stark County. I have 24 Juniors and 15 Seniors this year.

“Students learn everything from basic, entry-level Sanitation to fine dining and service. All aspects of the culinary arts world are talked about, demonstrated and performed during the two-year program.

