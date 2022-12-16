Reynolds Jr. Named New Orem Football Head Coach

SALT LAKE CITY – Orem Tiger Offensive Coordinator and former BYU Offensive lineman Lance Reynolds Jr. has been named the next head Coach of the Orem Tigers.

The move was first reported by Prep Coach Carousel via Twitter on Friday, December 16.

The KSL Sports Rewind team has confirmed the report.

📣📣HIRE ALERT🏈🏈 Lance Reynolds Jr. has been hired as the new Football Head Coach at Orem High School Congrats Coach Reynolds!! pic.twitter.com/9mVknAxTqH — Prep Coach Carousel (@prepcarousel) December 16, 2022

Orem is coming off an 8-5 finish in the 2022 season. They have won nine state championships in program history.

The Tigers last title came in 2020. It was the programs fourth consecutive 5A state championship.

It was a streak that came to an end when the Tigers gave up a last second touchdown to Springville in the 5A semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium to finish their 2021 season.

About Lance Reynolds Jr.

The son of longtime BYU Assistant Coach and former Cougar lineman Lance Reynolds Sr., Reynolds Jr. played his prep football for Timpview High from 2001-2005.

Reynolds Jr. then followed in his father’s footsteps at BYU.

His career in Lavell Edwards Stadium developed slowly as Reynolds Jr. saw snaps in just three games, zero starts, in his first four years in Provo.

As a redshirt-junior in 2004, Reynolds Jr. started 11 games for the Cougars as they finished a disappointing 5-6.

After earning Letterman honors as a junior, Reynolds Jr. was named the teams Offensive lineman of the year, earning All-Mountain West Conference Second team honors for his play as a senior.

The Rimington Trophy nominee was the centerpiece of an offensive line that averaged 306.3 yards a game, becoming the nation’s 7th-ranked unit. Following his senior year, Reynolds Jr. was named by College Football News as one of the top-30 players in the Mountain West Conference at any position and was rated as the second best Offensive lineman in the conference.

After going undrafted in the 2005 NFL draft, Reynolds Jr. signed a free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks. He was never active for an NFL game.

This will be Reynolds’ first head coaching job. He has previously served as the Tigers offensive coordinator. Prior to working with Orem, Reynolds Jr. was on the Pleasant Grove coaching staff.

Lance Reynolds III served as Orem’s starting quarterback last season.

