Reynolds II Paces Men’s Basketball Past UAlbany, 99-79

Next Game: vs. Georgia 11/21/2022 | 8:30 PM Nov. 21 (Mon) / 8:30 PM vs. Georgia History

Erik Reynolds II led four Hawks in double figures with a career-best 32 points as Saint Joseph’s topped UAlbany, 99-79, on Thursday evening in the regional round contest of the 2022 Greenlight Sunshine Slam.

How It Happened

• Saint Joseph’s took control from the tip as the Hawks ran out to a 15-0, going 6-10 from the field, while holding UAlbany to 0-7.

• A three-pointer by Reynolds II extended St. Joe’s lead to 35-6 with 8:02 left in the first half.

• The Hawks took a 60-30 edge into Halftime as they shot 57.1 percent from the field, while holding the Great Danes to 28 percent in the opening period.

• In the second half, Saint Joseph’s kept UAlbany at a distance and never allowed the visitors to get closer than the final score.

Inside The Boxscore

• Reynolds II finished the night 10-15 from the field, including 5-7 from three-point range and 7-8 from the foul line.

• Adding six rebounds and three assists, Reynolds II passed his previous career-high of 27 that he set against Rhode Island on March 5, 2022.

• Cameron Brown picked up his second consecutive double-double, scoring 17 points and adding 11 rebounds.

• Lynn Greer III went 6-7 from the field, including 1-1 from distance and 6-8 from the line, to finish with a career-high 19 points, to go with seven assists and five boards.

• Ejike Obinna was the fourth Hawk in double figures, tallying 13 points to go with seven rebounds.

• Kacper Klaczek scored nine points to match his career-high that he set on Monday versus Lafayette.

Up Next

Saint Joseph’s takes on Georgia in the semifinals of the Greenlight Sunshine Slam in Dayton Beach, Florida on Monday. Game time is set for 8:30 pm, with the contest airing on CBS Sports Network.

Follow the Saint Joseph’s men’s basketball team on Instagram and Twitter and like the Hawks on Facebook.