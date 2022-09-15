Rexburg to welcome students, new community members with ‘Experience Rexburg’ event

The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Brigham Young University-Idaho are teaming up to welcome university students and those who are new to the area with the “Experience Rexburg” event, scheduled to run from 10 am to 3 pm in Porter Park on Saturday.

Experience Rexburg is a free event that gathers local business owners together with food and entertainment for an afternoon of fun. The idea behind it is to give newcomers to Rexburg a chance to learn about the city and make connections with service providers they may need in the future.

“We have approximately 60 vendors from our area who are coming to showcase what they have,” Rexburg Area Chamber President Janalyn Holt told EastIdahoNews.com. “(Experience Rexburg) was created about six years ago for new students coming in not knowing what we have to offer, not knowing where dentist’s offices are or where the good restaurants are. They can come and get a snapshot of what Rexburg has to offer.”

The activities at Porter Park will start off with a 5K “Run for a Reason” benefitting the Jardine family, whose youngest daughter was born with PHACE syndrome, which causes congenital abnormalities and is very expensive to treat. (Click here to Donate or get tickets.)

“This Run for a Reason is a fun run to help raise money for this little girl,” said Holt. “One hundred percent of the funds from this fun run will go to her. It starts at 9 am, and because it’s just a 5K, we’re hoping most people will be finished around 10. They’ll give the cash award to the family, and then we’ll start Experience Rexburg with a bang.”

Courtesy of Janalyn Holt.

Experience Rexburg isn’t just a chance for Rexburg newcomers to meet local businesses. It’s also a chance to be entertained. Live Bands from the local university scene will be playing sets.

“(Each band) will take about 30 to 40 minutes to perform,” Holt said. “Most of these bands will come from a business called The Basement, which is the place university students go to hear these local bands.”

Raffle prizes will be given away throughout the day.

“Madison Health (formerly Madison Memorial Hospital) has donated four small refrigerators that we can raffle off,” said Holt. “Alliance Title has offered to fill those fridges with groceries. That’s something that I think could be helpful and fun.”

Experience Rexburg will even include a fun tie-in to the Rexburg Arts “Extended Play Cinema” event happening Saturday evening.

“On the evening of the 17th, the Arts Department of Rexburg is offering an interactive ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ situation,” Holt said. “So at Experience Rexburg, they are bringing in a live llama and they will have tetherball set up for a tournament.

“I’m so excited,” she added. “I think events like this are important for our community, and I think it’s a great idea for our students and people who are new to Rexburg. I hope everyone comes and has a great time and eats some great food. Come and support the Jardine family with their cute little baby. Come and experience Rexburg!”

Experience Rexburg runs from 10 am to 3 pm at Porter Park on Saturday. The event is free to attend. Click here for more information about upcoming events in Rexburg.