Rewinding Oregon Women’s basketball’s 85-84 overtime loss to Washington State
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between No. 21 Oregon and Washington State. The Ducks lost 85-84 in overtime
The Ducks (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) led 38-29 at halftime.
The Cougars (13-4, 3-3) snapped an 8-game losing streak in the series.
Below are live updates from today’s game.
FINAL: OREGON 84, WASHINGTON STATE 85
— Chance Gray in-bounds to Endyia Rogers, who has to pass it back to Gray, to Te-Hina Paopao, whose jumper in the lane is off.
— Taylor Hosendove fourth foul at 25.6. Charlisse Leger-Walker makes 1/2 FTs. Te-Hina Paopao 3, 85-84. Endyia Rogers steal, Oregon timeout 12.8
— Jessica Clarke layup, 84-81 WSU. Te-Hina Paopao pass to Grace VanSlooten is stolen.
— Oregon Steal after multiple Misses and Offensive rebounds by WSU. Andy Rogers pull up jumper is off.
— 82-81 WSU 2:48 to go after Te-Hina Paopao FTs
— Teams trade baskets at the rim.
End of 4th QUARTER: OREGON 76, WASHINGTON STATE 76
— Oregon scoring: Rogers 31, Gray 22, VanSlooten 9, Paopao 6, Hosendove 4, Hanson and Hurst 2 each
— Grace VanSlooten fouled with 0.1 to go, makes 2 FTs to send the game to overtime. Bella Murekatete fouls out.
— Endyia Rogers three, 76-74, Oregon steals the in-bounds and there’s a whistle before Rogers gets the ball to Ahlise Hurst for a three-pointer. Clock issue at 3.0 seconds. Review: no basket, 0.6 to go.
— After several missed Threes by UO, Chance Gray hits one to get Oregon within 74-71 with 7.8 to go
— 73-68 WSU with 46.7 to go.
— Washington State with 14 straight made baskets and 17 of 18. 9/9 in the quarter. 73-64 WSU 3:12 to go.
— 36-16 in the paint. 40-26 rebounds.
— Phillipina Kyei not on the Oregon bench
— Endyia Rogers another three and another defensive breakdown for Oregon
— Washington State pulling away, 63-53 with 6:27 to go. Oregon timeout.
— WSU takes a 53-51 lead. The Cougars extend the run to 7-0 to open the quarter.
End 3rd QUARTER: OREGON 51, WASHINGTON STATE 50
— Oregon scoring: Rogers 22, Gray 12, VanSlooten 5, Hosendove and Paopao 4 each, Hanson and Hurst 2 each
— Endyia Rogers with all 13 of Oregon’s points in the quarter
— WSU ties it at 46 on three by Charlisse Leger-Walker
— Endyia Rogers with all 8 of Oregon’s points in the quarter after another three, up to 17
— Oregon doing a nice job of fronting passing lanes
— 8-0 Washington State run. 43-41 UO, Oregon timeout 3:22
— Oregon 1/7 FG, 0/4 from 2
— Endyia Rogers with 5 straight to get lead back to 10
HALFTIME: OREGON 38, WASHINGTON STATE 29
— Oregon scoring: Gray 12, Rogers 9, VanSlooten 5, Hosendove and Paopao 4 each, Hanson and Hurst 2 each
— Chance Gray, Endyia Rogers and Taylor Hosendove combined 10 for 18 from the field. Rest of Oregon is 4 for 20.
— Charlisse Leger-Walker 1/9 from the field
— 8-0 Oregon run, 32-25 UO
— Phillipina Kyei down but gets up and walks to the bench with 3:52 to go
— Chance Gray with 12 points via four three-pointers, her most since Dec. 3 against Portland
— Rogers gives Oregon a 24-22 lead. Team trade baskets.
— Endyia Rogers three ties it at 22
— Taya Hanson’s second foul at 8:43
End 1st QUARTER: OREGON 14, WASHINGTON STATE 19
— Oregon scoring: Rogers 4, Gray and VanSlooten 3 each, Hanson and Paopao 2 each
— 8-2 Oregon run.
— 13-3 start for WSU, UO timeout 6:16.
— 1/8 start for Oregon
— Tata Wallack two fouls at 7:10, stays in Briefly
— Oregon starters: Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers, Chance Gray, Grace VanSlooten, Phillipina Kyei