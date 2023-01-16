Rewinding Oregon Women’s basketball’s 85-84 overtime loss to Washington State

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between No. 21 Oregon and Washington State. The Ducks lost 85-84 in overtime

The Ducks (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) led 38-29 at halftime.

The Cougars (13-4, 3-3) snapped an 8-game losing streak in the series.

Below are live updates from today’s game.

FINAL: OREGON 84, WASHINGTON STATE 85

— Chance Gray in-bounds to Endyia Rogers, who has to pass it back to Gray, to Te-Hina Paopao, whose jumper in the lane is off.

— Taylor Hosendove fourth foul at 25.6. Charlisse Leger-Walker makes 1/2 FTs. Te-Hina Paopao 3, 85-84. Endyia Rogers steal, Oregon timeout 12.8

— Jessica Clarke layup, 84-81 WSU. Te-Hina Paopao pass to Grace VanSlooten is stolen.

— Oregon Steal after multiple Misses and Offensive rebounds by WSU. Andy Rogers pull up jumper is off.

— 82-81 WSU 2:48 to go after Te-Hina Paopao FTs

— Teams trade baskets at the rim.

End of 4th QUARTER: OREGON 76, WASHINGTON STATE 76

— Oregon scoring: Rogers 31, Gray 22, VanSlooten 9, Paopao 6, Hosendove 4, Hanson and Hurst 2 each

— Grace VanSlooten fouled with 0.1 to go, makes 2 FTs to send the game to overtime. Bella Murekatete fouls out.

— Endyia Rogers three, 76-74, Oregon steals the in-bounds and there’s a whistle before Rogers gets the ball to Ahlise Hurst for a three-pointer. Clock issue at 3.0 seconds. Review: no basket, 0.6 to go.

— After several missed Threes by UO, Chance Gray hits one to get Oregon within 74-71 with 7.8 to go

— 73-68 WSU with 46.7 to go.

— Washington State with 14 straight made baskets and 17 of 18. 9/9 in the quarter. 73-64 WSU 3:12 to go.

— 36-16 in the paint. 40-26 rebounds.

— Phillipina Kyei not on the Oregon bench

— Endyia Rogers another three and another defensive breakdown for Oregon

— Washington State pulling away, 63-53 with 6:27 to go. Oregon timeout.

— WSU takes a 53-51 lead. The Cougars extend the run to 7-0 to open the quarter.

End 3rd QUARTER: OREGON 51, WASHINGTON STATE 50

— Oregon scoring: Rogers 22, Gray 12, VanSlooten 5, Hosendove and Paopao 4 each, Hanson and Hurst 2 each

— Endyia Rogers with all 13 of Oregon’s points in the quarter

— WSU ties it at 46 on three by Charlisse Leger-Walker

— Endyia Rogers with all 8 of Oregon’s points in the quarter after another three, up to 17

— Oregon doing a nice job of fronting passing lanes

— 8-0 Washington State run. 43-41 UO, Oregon timeout 3:22

— Oregon 1/7 FG, 0/4 from 2

— Endyia Rogers with 5 straight to get lead back to 10

HALFTIME: OREGON 38, WASHINGTON STATE 29

— Oregon scoring: Gray 12, Rogers 9, VanSlooten 5, Hosendove and Paopao 4 each, Hanson and Hurst 2 each

— Chance Gray, Endyia Rogers and Taylor Hosendove combined 10 for 18 from the field. Rest of Oregon is 4 for 20.

— Charlisse Leger-Walker 1/9 from the field

— 8-0 Oregon run, 32-25 UO

— Phillipina Kyei down but gets up and walks to the bench with 3:52 to go

— Chance Gray with 12 points via four three-pointers, her most since Dec. 3 against Portland

— Rogers gives Oregon a 24-22 lead. Team trade baskets.

— Endyia Rogers three ties it at 22

— Taya Hanson’s second foul at 8:43

End 1st QUARTER: OREGON 14, WASHINGTON STATE 19

— Oregon scoring: Rogers 4, Gray and VanSlooten 3 each, Hanson and Paopao 2 each

— 8-2 Oregon run.

— 13-3 start for WSU, UO timeout 6:16.

— 1/8 start for Oregon

— Tata Wallack two fouls at 7:10, stays in Briefly

— Oregon starters: Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers, Chance Gray, Grace VanSlooten, Phillipina Kyei