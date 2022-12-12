Rewinding Oregon Women’s basketball’s 75-67 win over Oregon State
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between No. 17 Oregon and Oregon State. The Ducks won 75-67.
It’s the Pac-12 opener for both teams, which split last year’s series.
Oregon (7-1) rallied thanks to a career-high 34 points and nine rebounds by Endyia Rogerse.
Oregon State (6-3) closed 1 of 14 from the field.
Below are live updates from today’s game.
FINAL: OREGON 75, OREGON STATE 67 – 18.9
— OSU closes 1/14 Fg
— 72-67 UO 27.1 to go
— Endyia Rogers career-high 32
— Chance Gray three from the right corner on an assist from Endyia Rogers
— Endyia Rogers with 5 more, ties career-high 30
— Each team misses, 62-60 OSU 3:00 to go
— 5 straight from Endyia Rogers, 60-58 4:25 to go
— 60-53 OSU 5:22; Oregon timeout. Andy Rogers back in.
— Oregon 1/9 from three in the half. Players other than Endyia Rogers are 4/16 from behind the arc.
— 12-0 Oregon State run, 55-50 OSU 7:29 – Oregon timeout
— Endyia Rogers leaves the court for the first time at 9:14
End 3rd QUARTER: OREGON 50, OREGON STATE 51
— Oregon scoring: Rogers 20, VanSlooten 8, Paopao 7, Gray 6, Kyei 5, Hanson and Hurst 2 each | Oregon State scoring: Mitrovic 11, Beers 8, Pietsch, Marotte and Yeaney 7 each, Hansford and von Oelhoffen 4 each, Aaron 3
— 8-0 Oregon State run, 51-50 OSU
— 11-3 Oregon advantage in Offensive rebounds, leading to 10-2 second-chance points
— Jelena Mitrovic first OSU player in double figures
— Endyia Rogers up to season-high 20 points
— Oregon State retakes a 39-38 lead
HALFTIME: OREGON 34, OREGON STATE 31
— Oregon scoring: Rogers 16, Gray 6, VanSlooten 4, Paopao 3, Hanson and Hurst 2 each, Kyei 1 | Oregon State scoring: Mitrovic 8, Beers 6, Pietsch 5, Marotte 4, Aaron 3, von Oelhoffen, Yeaney 2 each, Hansford 1
— 7-0 Oregon State run, Oregon 1 for last 11 FG
— Oregon 1 for last 7 FG
— Andy Rogers up to 16 points
— Second foul by Grace VanSloote at 8:44
— 15-2 Oregon run; 25-18 UO
End 1st QUARTER: OREGON 21, OREGON STATE 18
— Oregon scoring: Rogers 11, Gray 6, VanSlooten 4 | Oregon State scoring: Beers 4, Pietsch and Aaron 3 each, von Oelhoffen, Marotte, Yeaney and Mitrovic 2 each
— Endyia Rogers three ties it at 18 and hits one before the buzzer to put Oregon ahead for the first time
— Both teams shooting well from three
— OSU 7/9 from the field
— Oregon connects on a couple of Threes from Rogers and Gray, 11-8 OSU
— 9-0 run for the Beavers
— Oregon starters: Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers, Chance Gray, Grace VanSlooten, Phillipina Kyei
— Oregon State starters: Talia von Oelhoffen, AJ Marotte, Bendu Yeaney, Shalexxus Aaron, Jelena Mitrovic