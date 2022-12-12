Rewinding Oregon Women’s basketball’s 75-67 win over Oregon State

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between No. 17 Oregon and Oregon State. The Ducks won 75-67.

It’s the Pac-12 opener for both teams, which split last year’s series.

Oregon (7-1) rallied thanks to a career-high 34 points and nine rebounds by Endyia Rogerse.

Oregon State (6-3) closed 1 of 14 from the field.

Below are live updates from today’s game.

FINAL: OREGON 75, OREGON STATE 67 – 18.9

— OSU closes 1/14 Fg

— 72-67 UO 27.1 to go

— Endyia Rogers career-high 32

— Chance Gray three from the right corner on an assist from Endyia Rogers

— Endyia Rogers with 5 more, ties career-high 30

— Each team misses, 62-60 OSU 3:00 to go

— 5 straight from Endyia Rogers, 60-58 4:25 to go

— 60-53 OSU 5:22; Oregon timeout. Andy Rogers back in.

— Oregon 1/9 from three in the half. Players other than Endyia Rogers are 4/16 from behind the arc.

— 12-0 Oregon State run, 55-50 OSU 7:29 – Oregon timeout

— Endyia Rogers leaves the court for the first time at 9:14

End 3rd QUARTER: OREGON 50, OREGON STATE 51

— Oregon scoring: Rogers 20, VanSlooten 8, Paopao 7, Gray 6, Kyei 5, Hanson and Hurst 2 each | Oregon State scoring: Mitrovic 11, Beers 8, Pietsch, Marotte and Yeaney 7 each, Hansford and von Oelhoffen 4 each, Aaron 3

— 8-0 Oregon State run, 51-50 OSU

— 11-3 Oregon advantage in Offensive rebounds, leading to 10-2 second-chance points

— Jelena Mitrovic first OSU player in double figures

— Endyia Rogers up to season-high 20 points

— Oregon State retakes a 39-38 lead

HALFTIME: OREGON 34, OREGON STATE 31

— Oregon scoring: Rogers 16, Gray 6, VanSlooten 4, Paopao 3, Hanson and Hurst 2 each, Kyei 1 | Oregon State scoring: Mitrovic 8, Beers 6, Pietsch 5, Marotte 4, Aaron 3, von Oelhoffen, Yeaney 2 each, Hansford 1

— 7-0 Oregon State run, Oregon 1 for last 11 FG

— Oregon 1 for last 7 FG

— Andy Rogers up to 16 points

— Second foul by Grace VanSloote at 8:44

— 15-2 Oregon run; 25-18 UO

End 1st QUARTER: OREGON 21, OREGON STATE 18

— Oregon scoring: Rogers 11, Gray 6, VanSlooten 4 | Oregon State scoring: Beers 4, Pietsch and Aaron 3 each, von Oelhoffen, Marotte, Yeaney and Mitrovic 2 each

— Endyia Rogers three ties it at 18 and hits one before the buzzer to put Oregon ahead for the first time

— Both teams shooting well from three

— OSU 7/9 from the field

— Oregon connects on a couple of Threes from Rogers and Gray, 11-8 OSU

— 9-0 run for the Beavers

— Oregon starters: Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers, Chance Gray, Grace VanSlooten, Phillipina Kyei

— Oregon State starters: Talia von Oelhoffen, AJ Marotte, Bendu Yeaney, Shalexxus Aaron, Jelena Mitrovic