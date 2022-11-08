Rewinding Oregon Women’s basketball’s 100-57 win over Northwestern

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s season opener between Oregon and Northwestern. The Ducks won 100-57.

The No. 20 Ducks return five players from last year’s team and added five newcomers, including four freshmen.

Oregon was favored by 8.5, according to Bovada.

Below are live updates from today’s game.

FINAL: OREGON 100, NORTHWESTERN 57

— Jennah Isai final basket gets Oregon to 100

— Kennedy Basham goes to the locker room with a lower body injury

End 3rd QUARTER: OREGON 74, NORTHWESTERN 43

— 9-0 Oregon run makes it 68-40

— Ahlise Hurst draws a charge, a rarity for Oregon

— Taya Hanson out with 4 fouls at 3:43

— Jennah Isai up to 13 points with seven in the quarter

— Not great ball movement from Oregon in the quarter

— Northwestern attacking the rim more in the half

— Taya Hanson and Phillipina Kyei each with 3 fouls

HALFTIME: OREGON 50, NORTHWESTERN 27

— Oregon scoring: VanSlooten 12, Kyei and Paopao 8 each, Hanson and Isai 6 each, Gray 5, Rogers 3, Basham 2

— Pace Picks up from both teams

— Teams trade Threes as NW is starting to heat up

— Oregon with several empty possessions

— Northwestern getting some close baskets

— Phillipina Kyei out with 2 fouls and Taya Hanson back in with 2

— Back in by Grace VanSloote

End 1st QUARTER: OREGON 21, NORTHWESTERN 7

— Oregon scoring: Kyei and VanSlooten 6 each, Isai 4, Gray 3, Paopao 2

— Grace VanSlooten leaves with a right ankle injury at 2:37, gets ankle taped

— 8-0 Oregon run

— Oregon doing all its scoring inside and Northwestern has no answer

— Taya Hanson with 2 quick fouls at 5:29

— Oregon takes 9-0 lead 6:32; NW timeout

— Northwestern opens 0 for 3

— Oregon wins the tip and freshman GraveVanSlooten with a layup for her first career points

— Oregon starters: Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers, Chance Gray, Grace VanSlooten, Phillipina Kyei