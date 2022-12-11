Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 78-65 win over Nevada

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between Oregon and Nevada. The Ducks won 78-65.

Will Richardson had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the program’s first triple-double since 2002.

Oregon (5-5) was favored by 8 points, according to VegasInsider.com.

Nevada (8-3) shot 33.3% from the field.

Below are live updates from today’s game.

FINAL: OREGON 78, NEVADA 65

— Season-high 26 points for Quincy Guerrier

— Oregon with 11 blocks

— 8-0 Oregon run, 63-45

— Will Richardson up to 13 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists

— Rivaldo Soares finishes an alley-oop with a tip in

— Nevada 2/7 FG in the half

— Huge block by N’Faly Dante springs a break by Quincy Guerrier

— Will Richardson approaching triple-double with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists

— 7-0 Oregon run

HALFTIME: OREGON 36, NEVADA 29

— Oregon scoring: Guerrier: 14, Richardson and Dante 6 each, Rigby 5, Wur and Williams 2 each, Ware 1

— Oregon closes half without a field goal for 3:29, 0 for last 5 FG. Nevada closes 5/5 FG.

— Nevada 6-0 run cuts gap from 15 to 9

— Brennan Rigsby makes his first three from well beyond the arc.

— Oregon up 28-13 7:16; Ducks 11/19 FG including 5/10 from three, Nevada 5/24 FG, 1/10 from three

— Nevada hits first three, 1/10

— Rivaldo Soares second foul at 9:44 but he made it count, challenging a shooter on a fastbreak

— Quincy Guerrier with three straight three-pointers, 18-6 UO 11:49

— 9-4 Oregon 15:50; Nevada 0/5 from three

— Oregon much more aggressive with its press defense early

— Oregon starters: Will Richardson, Brennan Rigsby, Rivaldo Soares, Quincy Guerrier, N’Faly Dante