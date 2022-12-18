Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 78-56 win over Portland

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Portland. The Ducks won 78-56.

The Ducks (7-5) were favored by 9.5 points, according to VegasInsider.com.

The Pilots (8-6) shot 21.7% from three.

Below are live updates from tonight’s game.

FINAL: OREGON 78, PORTLAND 56

— Season-high 18 turnovers for Oregon

— Lok Wur career-high nine points

— Will Richardson up to 10 points and 10 assists, second career double-double

— Choppy half but Oregon shooting 5 of 10 from the field

— Kristian Sjolund fouls out at 12:24

— Brennan Rigsby up to 12 points, all via three-pointers

— Technical foul on Tyler Robertson at 16:49

— Kristian Sjolund fourth foul at 17:08

— Rivaldo Soares fourth foul at 17:33, Offensive off a rebound. Dana Altman absolutely irate.

— Quincy Guerrier third foul at 19:13

HALFTIME: OREGON 37, PORTLAND 25

— Oregon scoring: Soares 11, Rigsby 9, Guerrier and Wur 5 each, Ware 4, Dante 3

— Will Richardson up to 6 assists

— Rivaldo Soares third foul at 4:00, Offensive foul

— Quincy Guerrier second foul at 5:23

— Brennan Rigsby second foul at 7:29

— Portland 1 for its last 7 from the field with 5 turnovers

— 10-0 Oregon run; 13-5 UO 15:42 – Portland timeout

— Oregon starters: Will Richardson, Brennan Rigsby, Rivaldo Soares, Quincy Guerrier and N’Faly Dante