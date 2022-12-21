Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 77-72 loss to Utah Valley

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah Valley. The Ducks lost 77-72.

The Ducks (7-6) were favored by 12 points, according to VegasInsider.com.

The Wolverines (9-4) shot 42.2% from the field, including 40% from three.

Below are live updates from tonight’s game.

FINAL: OREGON 72, UTAH VALLEY 77

— N’Faly Dante dunk 73-70. Brennan Rigsby nearly draws a charge on in-bounds.

— Will Richardson layup, 71-68 Utah Valley 18.3 to go

— N’Faly Dante Misses a jumper, Brennan Rigsby Misses a 3 and Utah Valley ball. Quincy Guerrier fouls out.

— Trey Woodbury jumper, 70-66 Utah Valley

— Quincy Guerrier makes 2 FTs, 68-66 Utah Valley 1:22 to go

— Shot clock violation, 1:36 to go Oregon ball.

— Quincy Guerrier 3 makes it 68-64, 2:56 to go

— N’Faly Dante hits 2 FTs, 65-61 Utah Valley, Wolverines 3 in response

— Tim Fuller fouls out at 3:58

— Quincy Guerrier 4th foul at 4:47

— Oregon with multiple looks to cut gap to four but multiple misses, fans not liking the foul calls against the Ducks on the other end

— Oregon within 62-55 after layup by Quincy Guerrier, who hits a 3 to make it a 7-0 run

— Will Richardson 4th foul 7:29 to go

— Tim Ceasar fouls out with 7:47 to go, 60-51 Utah Valley

— Lok Wur putback, Oregon within 58-50, 10-2 UO run

— Will Richardson third foul at 9:46

— Utah Valley’s Aziz Bandaogo and Tim Ceasar each with 4 fouls

— Oregon 1/15 from three

— Both teams 0 for from three in the half, 49-34 Utah Valley 13:54 to go

— Third foul on Quincy Guerrier at 18:46

HALFTIME: OREGON 24, UTAH VALLEY 41

— Oregon scoring: Richardson 15, Rigsby 3, Dante, Guerrier and Ware 2 each

— Richardson, Guerrier and Dante all with 2 fouls

— 2 assists to 9 turnovers for UO, which is losing boards 22-20

–Oregon 1 for last 10 from field, 38-24 Utah Valley

— From tied at 18 to 28-18 Utah Valley, which extends run to 17-4

— Utah Valley takes a 15-10 lead, 7-0 Wolverines run

— Oregon 4/9 FG, Utah Valley 2/8 from the field

— Oregon starters: Will Richardson, Brennan Rigsby, Rivaldo Soares, Quincy Guerrier and N’Faly Dante