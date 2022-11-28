Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 74-67 win over Villanova at PKI

We were live from the Chiles Center for tonight’s game between Oregon and Villanova. The Ducks won 74-67.

The Wildcats (2-5) were 3.5-point favorites, per VegasInsider.com.

The Ducks (3-4) had six Scholarship players available. Guards Keeshawn Barthelemy (left ankle) and Jermaine Couisnard (knee surgery) and centers N’Faly Dante (concussion protocol) and Nate Bittle (left foot) are out. Guards Brennan Rigsby (right foot) and Tyrone Williams (right ankle) warmed up, but Rigsby changed to street clothes and was out.

Below are live updates from today’s game.

FINAL: OREGON 74, VILLANOVA 67

— Lok Wur makes 2 FTs to ice it

— Will Richardson fade away makes it 72-67, 8-0 Oregon run

— Will Richardson drives to the hoop for a lay in, 70-67 UO and Villanova 3 rims out

— Will Richardson makes 1/2 FTs, 68-67 Oregon 1:37 to go

— Quincy Guerrier 3 is off; Chris Archidiacono puts Villanova ahead 67-64 and Guerrier hits a 3 to tie it again

— Quincy Guerrier fouled on a dunk attempt, makes 1/2 FTs; Eric Dixon knew it at 64

— Villanova within 63-62, teams trade misses; 3:29 to go

— Back and Forth between two score and one-score lead for the Ducks, who have their starting five in with 6:07 left

— Oregon opened the lead up to 10, Villanova got within 3 quickly

— Quincy Guerrier up to 14 points and six rebounds but gets his third foul at 11:47

— Quincy Guerrier can’t convert three-point play after dunk with 14:04 to go; 47-40 UO

— Brandon Slater foul that could have been Pivotal if Will Richardson was called for charge instead.

— Will Richardson 3rd foul at 15:44

— Villanova got within two before Halftime but Oregon with 7 straight, 5-0 after the break. Nova timeout 17:29

HALFTIME: OREGON 35, VILLANOVA 31

— Oregon scoring: Richardson 10, Guerrier 9, Ware 8, Soares 5, Reichle 3

— Quincy Guerrier 2nd foul at 3:49

— Will Richardson 2nd foul at 8:59; sat at 8:07

— 8-0 Oregon run after back-to-back Threes by Quincy Guerrier

— Tyrone Williams checks in at 14:25

— Kel’el Ware gets a couple of early baskets

— Oregon starters: Will Richardson, Rivaldo Soares, Gabe Reichle, Quincy Guerrier, Kel’el Ware