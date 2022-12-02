Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 74-60 win over Washington State

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Washington State. The Ducks won 74-60.

The Ducks (4-4) were favored by 4.5, according to VegasInsider.com.

Below are live updates from tonight’s game.

FINAL: OREGON 74, WASHINGTON STATE 60

— Oregon scoring: Dante 22, Richardson 17, Guerrier 12, Soares and Ware 8 each, Wur 5, Rigsby 2

— N’Faly Dante ties career-high with 22 points and seven rebounds

— Oregon opens a 59-50 lead. TJ Bamba drives and jams, Washington State timeout 7:05 to go.

— Run grows to 8-0.

— Oregon gets a three from Lok Wur plus a free throw from Will Richardson after a flop by Carlos Rosario. Washington State turnover. Teams trade misses and Oregon gets a putback jam by Brennan Rigsby. 51-46 Oregon, 11:33. 6-0 Ducks run. Washington State timeout.

— Rivaldo Soares with 2 fouls in less than 30 seconds, Washington State converts three-point play to make it 44-40

— Back-and-forth half, 7-1 rebounds in the half in favor of UO. 41-40 WSU 2:53 p.m. Thurs.

— Long Oregon possession with a couple of misses and rebounds ends with a put-back by N’Faly Dante

HALFTIME: OREGON 32, WASHINGTON STATE 32

— Oregon scoring: Richardson 9, Dante, Soares and Ware 6 each, Guerrier 3, Wur 2

— Mouhamed Gueye with 17 points, 7 of 9 FG

— Washington State stops Oregon on a couple of attempts at the rim. Mouhamed Gueye drives and dunks and Oregon calls timeout at 5:19.

— Tied at 15, both teams 6/13 FG. Oregon winning the boards 9-4.

— Kel’el Ware with an alley-oop dunk and a one-handed rebound dunk on back-to-back possessions

— Each team with 4 fouls in the first 8 minutes. It’s been choppy.

— N’Faly Dante 2nd foul at 12:43, sat

— Brennan Rigsby checks in at 14:23

— Both teams opening with scoring in the paint.

— Oregon starters: Will Richardson, Rivaldo Soares, Quincy Guerrier, Kel’el Ware and N’Faly Dante

— Jabe Mullins not starting for Washington State

PREGAME

— Dana Altman says on pregame radio the plan is to play Brennan Rigsby for 10-15 minutes. N’Faly Dante was cleared to play earlier today. Quincy Guerrier didn’t practice due to illness but is

— Guards Brennan Rigsby (right foot) and Tyrone Williams (right ankle) and center N’Faly Dante (concussion protocol) warming up. Guards Keeshawn Barthelemy (left ankle) and Jermaine Couisnard (knee surgery) and center Nate Bittle (left foot) are out.