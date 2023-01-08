Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 70-60 win at Utah

We are live from the Huntsman Center for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah. The Ducks won 70-60.

The Ducks (9-7, 3-2 Pac-12) won their 10th straight over the Utes and eighth straight in Salt Lake City.

The Utes (12-5, 5-1) lost for the first time in conference play.

Below are live updates from tonight’s game.

FINAL: OREGON 70, UTAH 60

— Marco Anthony layup, 66-60 Oregon 47.9

— Quincy Guerrier three-pointer, 66-58 with 57.7 to go

— N’Faly Dante Misses 2 FTs, Will Richardson rebounds, UO timeout 1:12 to go

— 7-0 Utah run. Teams trade turnovers, 63-58 Oregon 1:41 to go

— Utah within 5, back to 7 with N’Faly Dante layup

— 56-49 UO 5:47 to go

— Oregon expands lead from 2 to 10 because Utah went 1 of next 6 from floor

— Will Richardson three gets Oregon lead back to 53-43

— N’Faly Dante makes 1/2 FTs, 44-41; Utah turnover and Jermaine Couisnard three

— Utes within 4 after a three-pointer by Lazar Stefanovic (1/10FG), who gets the Utes within 43-41

— Utah within 5 after a big fast break dunk

— N’Faly Dante with 12 points and 10 rebounds

— Ducks 0/5 from three in the half

— N’Faly Dante converts a three-point play off a fast break sprung by Steal by Will Richardson

HALFTIME: OREGON 34, UTAH 27

— Oregon scoring: Dante 9, Ware 8, Couisnard 5, Richardson 4, Soares, Rigsby, Bittle, Guerrier 2 each

— Utah closes the gap slightly with 7-3 end of half, shot 26.7% from the field in the half

— Keba Keita makes 2 FTs, 33-27 UO

— Brennan Rigsby third foul at 1:38, Gabe Madsen makes three FTs, 31-24 UO

— Will Richardson called for flop, second foul

— Brennan Rigsby second foul at 3:13

— Jermaine Couisnard second foul at 3:32, sat

— Branden Carlson second foul at 4:14

— 7-0 Oregon run, 27-13 Ducks 4:53; Utah timeout

— 24-13 Oregon despite no baskets in 4:31

— 21-13 Oregon 7:39; both teams in a lull offensively

— Ben Carlson second foul at 8:24

— Nate Bittle second foul at 8:57

— 8-0 Oregon run; 18-8 UO 11:50. Ducks 8/14 FG

— Kel’el Ware checks in with Jermaine Couisnard, Ware hits a pair of Threes

— Will Richardson draws a charge while with one foul, would’ve been huge if it went the other way

— Oregon up 8-6, Utah 2/10 FG 15:17

— Nate Bittle checks in early and gets paired with N’Daly Dante

— Oregon starters: Will Richardson, Brennan Rigsby, Rivaldo Soares, Quincy Guerrier, N’Faly Dante

— Utah starters: Rollie Worster, Gabe Madsen, Marco Anthony, Ben Carlson, Branden Carlson.