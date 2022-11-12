Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 69-56 loss to UC Irvine

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between No. 21 Oregon and UC Irvine. The Anteaters won 69-56.

The Ducks were coming off a season opening win over Florida A&M.

Oregon was favored by 15.5, according to VegasInsider.com.

Below are live updates from tonight’s game.

FINAL: OREGON 56, UC IRVINE 69

— Some late Threes from Keeshawn Barthelemy avoids a 1 for 17 final line

— Oregon 1 for 13 from three; 57-30 11:57

— UC Irvine blows it open 52-28 15:18 to go. Absolute disaster for the Ducks.

— Quincy Guerrier 4 fouls at 17:45

— 5-0 UC Irvine start to the half

HALFTIME: OREGON 22, UC IRVINE 35

— Oregon scoring: Dante 12, Ware 4, Barthelemy and Williams 3 each

— Oregon 0 for 7 from three in the half; 13-0 points off turnovers

— DJ Davis hits a 3 at the end of the shot clock, 30-22 UC Irvine

— N’Faly Dante up to 12 points and six rebounds

— 5-0 UC Irvine run; Oregon timeout 5:18

— Kel’el Ware makes 2 FTs, Oregon leads 18-17 6:12

— UC Irvine 0 for last 9 from field; 17-14

— UC Irvine with 10 fouls

— Quincy Guerrier with 2 fouls at 8:53, out at 8:10 for walk-on James Cooper

— Nate Bittle with 2 fouls at 9:25

— Will Richardson with a couple of nice assists

— Ducks snap scoreless stretch with bank shot by Kel’el Ware

— Oregon 0 for last 5 from field; 10-4 UC Irvine

— Oregon with 4 turnovers that have led to all 7 UC Irvine points

— Oregon starters: Will Richardson, Rivaldo Soares, Keeshawn Barthelemy, Quincy Guerrier, N’Faly Dante