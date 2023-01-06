Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 68-41 loss at Colorado

We were live from CU Events Center for tonight’s game between Oregon and Colorado. The Buffaloes won 68-41.

The Ducks (8-7, 2-2 Pac-12) scored their fewest points in 13 seasons under Dana Altman, shot 26.9% from the field and had only three assists, both worst of Altman’s tenure, and made only one three-pointer .

The Buffaloes (10-6, 2-3) got a career-high 30 points from Tristan da Silva.

Below are live updates from tonight’s game=.

FINAL: OREGON 41, COLORADO 68

— Brennan Rigsby fourth foul at 4:43

— Second Oregon assist comes at 10:40

— Lawson Lovering fourth foul at 14:39

— 6-0 CU run, 45-22. Oregon timeout.

— Brennan Rigsby and Rivaldo Soares each with three fouls

HALFTIME: OREGON 19, COLORADO 37

— Oregon scoring: Richardson 5, Rigsby and Guerrier 4 each, Soares, Couisnard and Dante 2 each

— Rebounds 26-13 CU. Oregon 6/25 FG, 0/7 from three, 7/13 FT

— Rivaldo Soares second foul at 2:00

— Oregon 0 for last 12 from field, Quincy Guerrier snaps span of nearly 11 minutes without a field goal

— Brennan Rigsby second foul at 6:40

— Oregon without a field goal for 8:11 and counting, 25-10 CU 7:58

— Tristan da Silva second foul at 9:40, doesn’t sit

— 8-0 CU run, 21-8. Oregon timeout 10:01.

— Lawson Lovering second foul at 10:52, Nate Bittle checks in for first time since Nov. 25 against Michigan State

— CU with 3 Offensive rebounds to UO’s 2 defensive boards

— Oregon Misses 4 straight from the field, scoreless for more than 3:40. CU 13-6 12:26 p.m.

— Jermaine Couisnard checks in at 14:35 for his season debut

— Rebounds 3-0 for CU

— Quincy Guerrier called for a flop at 16:28

— Oregon starters: Will Richardson, Brennan Rigsby, Rivaldo Soares, Quincy Guerrier, N’Faly Dante

— Colorado starters: KJ Simpson; Julian Hammond III, Nique Clifford, J’Vonne Hadley, Tristan da Silva, Lawson Lovering. Simpson warmed up pregame and is in uniform.

— Jermaine Couisnard, James Cooper and Nate Bittle all warming up pregame. Keeshawn Barthelemy is in street clothes.