Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 66-56 loss to No. 3 Houston
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and No. 3 Houston. The Cougars won 66-56.
N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks (2-2).
Houston (4-0) was a 7-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com.
Below are live updates from tonight’s game.
FINAL: OREGON 56, HOUSTON 66
— Marcus Sasser 3 and a three-point play by Tramon Mark get the lead back to 12
— 12-2 Oregon run cuts gap to 60-54 with 2:36 to go, Houston timeout
— 60-50 Houston with 3:40 to go
— Terrance Arceneaux with 15 points, a new season-high for the UH freshman
— Jarace Walker 4 fouls at 10:59
— Keeshawn Barthelemy back on bench but limping and appears to be done
— N’Faly Dante up to 12 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks
— N’Faly Dante converts three-point play at 12:47, 41-38 UH
— Oregon with its first chance to tie to take the lead since 15-15 but a turnover, Houston bank-in three
— Rivaldo Soares starts the second half and there’s no sign of Keeshawn Barthelemy
HALFTIME: OREGON 24, HOUSTON 31
— Oregon scoring: Richardson and Dante 7 each, Soares 4, Bittle 3, Barthelemy 2, Guerrier 1
— Keeshawn Barthelemy pulls up after a layup, plays through it but leaves for Locker room with 1:32 before half
— Houston up 27-20 3:56 to half
— Houston is out-hustling Oregon to loose balls and taking advantage of entry passes
— 8-0 Houston run; Oregon timeout 8:11
— Inexplicable baseline in-bounds turnovers by Will Richardson turns into a three for Houston
— Game tied at 15. Oregon 1/9 from three; Ducks 10-2 edge in the paint
— N’Faly Dante converts three-point play to tie it at 11
— Marcus Sasser second foul at 12:11
— 9-0 Houston run makes it 11-6 UH
— Keeshawn Barthelemy alley-oop pass to N’Faly Dante; Houston responds with a three
— Fast pace start, Oregon with a couple of blocks from N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle
— Houston wins the tip
— Oregon starters: Will Richardson, Keeshawn Barthelemy, Quincy Guerrier, Nate Bittle and N’Faly Dante
— Houston starters: Marcus Sasser, Jamal Shead, Tramon Mark, J’Wan Roberts, Jarace Walker