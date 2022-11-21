Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 66-56 loss to No. 3 Houston

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and No. 3 Houston. The Cougars won 66-56.

N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks (2-2).

Houston (4-0) was a 7-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com.

Below are live updates from tonight’s game.

FINAL: OREGON 56, HOUSTON 66

— Marcus Sasser 3 and a three-point play by Tramon Mark get the lead back to 12

— 12-2 Oregon run cuts gap to 60-54 with 2:36 to go, Houston timeout

— 60-50 Houston with 3:40 to go

— Terrance Arceneaux with 15 points, a new season-high for the UH freshman

— Jarace Walker 4 fouls at 10:59

— Keeshawn Barthelemy back on bench but limping and appears to be done

— N’Faly Dante up to 12 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks

— N’Faly Dante converts three-point play at 12:47, 41-38 UH

— Oregon with its first chance to tie to take the lead since 15-15 but a turnover, Houston bank-in three

— Rivaldo Soares starts the second half and there’s no sign of Keeshawn Barthelemy

HALFTIME: OREGON 24, HOUSTON 31

— Oregon scoring: Richardson and Dante 7 each, Soares 4, Bittle 3, Barthelemy 2, Guerrier 1

— Keeshawn Barthelemy pulls up after a layup, plays through it but leaves for Locker room with 1:32 before half

— Houston up 27-20 3:56 to half

— Houston is out-hustling Oregon to loose balls and taking advantage of entry passes

— 8-0 Houston run; Oregon timeout 8:11

— Inexplicable baseline in-bounds turnovers by Will Richardson turns into a three for Houston

— Game tied at 15. Oregon 1/9 from three; Ducks 10-2 edge in the paint

— N’Faly Dante converts three-point play to tie it at 11

— Marcus Sasser second foul at 12:11

— 9-0 Houston run makes it 11-6 UH

— Keeshawn Barthelemy alley-oop pass to N’Faly Dante; Houston responds with a three

— Fast pace start, Oregon with a couple of blocks from N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle

— Houston wins the tip

— Oregon starters: Will Richardson, Keeshawn Barthelemy, Quincy Guerrier, Nate Bittle and N’Faly Dante

— Houston starters: Marcus Sasser, Jamal Shead, Tramon Mark, J’Wan Roberts, Jarace Walker