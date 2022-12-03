Rewinding No. 15 Auburn basketball’s 93-66 win against Colgate

Welcome back to Neville Arena, where No. 15 Auburn remained unbeaten with a thorough demolition of Colgate.

Auburn routed Colgate, 93-66, on Friday night to improve to 8-0 on the year. Bruce Pearl’s team put together its most complete game of the season on both ends of the floor, shooting 55.2 percent overall and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc, with a season-high 10 made 3-pointers. The Tigers held the Raiders to 43.9 percent shooting overall and below their season average in made 3-pointers while turning 12 Colgate turnovers into 17 points the other way.

Read more Auburn hoops: Well. 15 Auburn hoops ‘hanging our hat’ on defense Entering Colgate game

Bruce Pearl is excited about Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze

Charles Barkley is Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze, and the negative Blowback that came with him

Four Auburn players finished in double figures, led by KD Johnson’s 16. Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome had 13 apiece, while Allen Flanigan had 12 points. Dylan Cardwell added nine, while Chance Westry, Chris Moore and Yohan Traore had eight apiece. Stay tuned to al.com/auburnbasketball for full postgame coverage.

FINAL: Auburn 93, Colgate 66

— Yohan Traore puts Auburn ahead by 30 with 41.1 seconds to go. Bruce Pearl is clearing the bench and bringing in the walk-ons.

— Chance Westry with a beautiful assist in transition to find Dylan Cardwell, and Auburn has its biggest lead of the night at 28 inside the final two minutes.

— Auburn 84, Colgate 60 (3:35) | Under-4 timeout: Tre Donaldson has checked in late here for Wendell Green Jr., who finishes his night with 13 points (on 5-of-8 shooting), four assists and a pair of rebounds.

— Auburn is 10-of-22 from beyond the arc so far. Those 10 made 3-pointers are the Tigers’ most in a game since last year’s regular-season finale against South Carolina.

— Johni Broome with a putback to give him 11, and Auburn has four players in double figures now. All 10 players who have seen the court tonight have scored for Auburn.

— Auburn 78, Colgate 53 (7:54) | Under-8 timeout: KD Johnson misses a 3-pointer, but Johni Broome gets a Steal off the Colgate rebound. He finishes through contact with a finger roll, and he’ll go to the line for one free throw out of the timeout. Auburn has matched its largest lead of the night.

— Auburn’s lead now up to 25 points after Yohan Traore gets a putback dunk and then Chance Westry gets a transition layup.

— Auburn 70, Colgate 48 (11:17) | Under-12 timeout: Auburn has its largest lead of the game: 22 points, after KD Johnson finds Dylan Cardwell for a dunk. Johnson has 16 points and a pair of assists. Cardwell has five points and five rebounds.

— Auburn 59, Colgate 44 (3:48 p.m.) | Under-16 timeout: Auburn shooting 4-of-7 here so far in the second half. Colgate is 5-of-10.

— KD Johnson is back out for warmups and appears to be good to go for the second half.

HALFTIME: Auburn 47, Colgate 33

— KD Johnson took a hard hit, with no call, on a drive just before the half ended. Looks like he hit his head on the court. He stays down for a few moments, while fans boo the officials. He’s up and walking off the court and heading to the locker room with the rest of the team. Johnson led all scorers with 13 points in the first half.

— Auburn shot 56.3 percent overall in the first half and 58.3 percent (7-of-12) from beyond the arc. Colgate at 50 percent overall (12-of-24) and 4-of-7 from deep (57.1 percent).

— Wendell Green Jr. with a 3-pointer to put Auburn up 17 late in the half, and the Tigers are 7-of-12 from deep.

— Auburn 41, Colgate 26 (2:38) | Under-4 timeout: Auburn stretched its lead to 18 points, but Colgate has it back down to 15. Auburn is averaging 1.52 points per possession here in the first half. That’s pretty good.

— Auburn 31, Colgate 13 (7:56) | Under-8 timeout: KD Johnson drills another 3-pointer, this one from the corner after some nice back-and-forth ball movement between him and Allen Flanigan. Johnson has 13 points, which happens to be Auburn’s lead — and its biggest lead of the game so far.

— KD Johnson with 10 points now for Auburn, including a pair of 3-pointers. Tigers lead 26-15 with 9 minutes to play in the first half.

— Lior Berman drills a corner 3-pointer, and Auburn (3-of-4) is outshooting Colgate (3-of-5) from beyond the arc early on.

— Auburn 18, Colgate 11 (11:19) | Under-12 timeout: Colgate has knocked down 3-of-5 attempts from beyond the arc, but Auburn is rolling offensively right now. Tigers have made eight of their last 10 shot attempts.

— Lior Berman checks in for Allen Flanigan, so he’s getting some run with Jaylin Williams out.

— Chance Westry is in the game. He’s playing backup point guard again. Allen Flanigan now has seven points for Auburn.

— Auburn 9, Colgate 5 (3:33 p.m.) | Under-16 timeout: Allen Flanigan has five early points, following up his 3-pointer with a floater along the baseline. Auburn shooting 4-of-7 early is here and has already forced three Colgate turnovers.

— Johni Broome with back-to-back steals. The first one, he gets fouled in transition and misses both free throws. The second one, he gets and easy slam to put Auburn ahead, 4-2. Allen Flanigan follows with a 3-pointer in transition to make it seven unanswered for Auburn.

— Auburn wins the tip but misses a couple of point-blank looks at the rim.

PREGAME

— Auburn honors two-time All-SEC selection Jeff Moore, who passed away Thursday, with a moment of silence before tip.

— Auburn lineup: G Wendell Green Jr., G Zep Jasper, G Allen Flanigan, F Chris Moore, F Johni Broome.

— Colgate lineup: G Braeden Smith, G Tucker Richardson, G Oliver Lynch-Daniels, F Ryan Moffatt, F Keegan Records.

— Jaylin Williams is not dressed out for Auburn. Williams is out due to illness, according to the team. He was wearing a mask in pregame.

Tom Green is an Auburn beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Tomas_Verde.