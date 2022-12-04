Rewinding No. 11 Alabama men’s basketball vs. South Dakota State

Alabama men’s basketball returned home Saturday night when it hosted South Dakota State in Coleman Coliseum.

The Tide, 6-1 and ranked No. 11 in this week’s Associated Press poll, played for the first time since defeating No. 1 North Carolina is Sunday in Oregon to cap its three-game Phil Knight Invitational.

South Dakota State (3-5) lost Friday night at Kent State before traveling to Tuscaloosa.

Here were the live updates as the game progressed:

SECOND HALF

Alabama 78, South Dakota State 65 (final): That’s it from Coleman as Alabama holds off South Dakota State after its mid-game run. Alabama was outshot, 43 percent to 40 percent.

Alabama 74, South Dakota State 63 (1:05): Alabama has missed its past six three-pointers, preventing this one from being completely locked up. But it looks like the Tide will come away with the win.

Alabama 67, South Dakota State 58 (3:53): Alabama has re-opened a nine-point lead, its largest since the first three minutes of the second half. Noah Clowney knocked down a three-pointer after missing his previous six following a 4-of-5 start. Clowney also drew another charge, his fourth of the game. The freshman has played 26 minutes and scored a team-high 20 points after his status was unclear entering Saturday due to injury.

Alabama 59, South Dakota State 55 (7:55): Brandon Miller, whose scoring has dipped since the North Carolina game Sunday, woke up with a three-pointer to give Alabama a four-point lead — its largest in eight minutes of game clock. Fellow freshman Noah Clowney drew a charge on the back end, his third draw of the game, to put some energy back in Coleman Coliseum.

South Dakota State 51, Alabama 50 (11:33): Nate Oats called a timeout after a South Dakota State three-pointer gave the Jackrabbits their first lead since the opening minute. Both teams were locked in an ugly stretch of 15 combined possessions without points before SDSU scored the last five. Alabama has missed its past nine shots and is 19-of-50 (38 percent) for the game.

Alabama 50, South Dakota 46 (3:40 p.m.): Alabama’s defense is still having trouble with the Jackrabbits into the second half, who have scored on five of their first seven possessions and cut the lead to as few as three points. Alabama opened the half 2-of-5 on three pointers, with Noah Clowney tossing his second airball after a 4-of-5 start. Nimari Burnett is 0-of-4 from behind the arc, although Mark Sears remains hot at 4-of-5 after going 7-of-11 against North Carolina on Sunday.

FIRST HALF

Alabama 42, South Dakota State 35 (halftime): The Jackrabbits cut what was a 20-point Alabama lead down to seven points Entering halftime. They scored on 10 of their final 14 possessions, and Nate Oats didn’t look pleased as he walked to the locker room. In addition to slipping defensively, Alabama missed its final six three pointers of the first half to cool off at 9-of-21.

Alabama 37, South Dakota State 25 (4:26): Nate Oats called a timeout after SDSU went on an 8-0 run, including hitting its past two three-pointers. Alabama had two turnovers in its past three possessions after having only two in the first 14 minutes.

Alabama 37, South Dakota State 17 (6:36): Mark Sears has knocked down three consecutive three-pointers on the past three possessions, including his last one off the backboard. The Tide is shooting 9-of-15 from beyond the arc and starting to run away with this one.

Alabama 21, South Dakota State 8 (11:29): Alabama is shooting 5-of-8 from three pointers, following up on its hot-shooting night against Jacksonville State the last time it played in Coleman Coliseum. Noah Clowney has 14 points through eight minutes, although he went to the bench in the last minute to get his eye checked out by a trainer.

Alabama 14, South Dakota State 6 (3:24 p.m.): Sore back and all, Noah Clowney has been on fire to start the game. The 6-foot-10 forward opened the game 4-of-5 on three pointers.

PREGAME

— Alabama’s starting lineup remains the same: Mark Sears, Nimari Burnett, Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney, Charles Bediako.

— Chris Stewart said on the pregame radio show that freshman forward Noah Clowney (lower back contusion) will play and start. Forward Dom Welch, who has yet to play this season because of a calf injury, will not be available again.

— Alabama is a 19.5-point favorite on major sports books for tonight’s game.

Mike Rodak is an Alabama beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @mikerodak.