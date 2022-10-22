‘Reward Mediocrity’: Fans React to ‘Obscene’ $50M LIV Golf Revelation

After all seven individual tournaments, the LIV Golf Invitational Series has only the final team event to be held now. Unlike the other LIV Series events, the last leg held at the Miami-based golf club offers a Massive $50 million as purse money. Recently, an Unofficial LIV supporter released the Prize money distribution chart of the event, and it has become a hot topic in the golf world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to the chart, the team to win the first prize will win a whopping $16 million. Notably, 4 players are playing in every 12 groups of the LIV Series. Therefore, each player in the winning team will get $4 million, the same as the prize money for the individual events.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The chart also added how much each team in each position could win next week at the Trump National Doral in Miami.

Notably, the chart implies that the second Prize money is $8,000,000, making group members win $2,000,000 each. Interestingly, most of the PGA Tour events in the 2021-2022 season offered less than $2 million to its winners.

Golf world’s reaction to the Massive amount the LIV Golf offers its team event

$50 million is a huge amount. And since it is only distributed among 48 players, each player will get a good amount despite their position on the leaderboard. This has piqued the interest of people in the golf world.

Comments on Twitter Suggested that not many are happy with LIV Series offering the players such a Massive amount. Since the Series doesn’t offer anything like OWGR points, most people found that all the event has to offer would be money and nothing more.

Some golf fans also pointed out how money is the most important feature of the event. Yet, all of them are allocated to the players and don’t offer special features to entertain the audience.

Everything about the season-end event of the Saudi-backed Series

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 12 four-man teams will compete head-to-head at the Miami-based golf club from October 27 to 30. Players like Phil MickelsonDustin Johnsonand Sergio Garcia will play in their respective teams. The top four seeds will be directly qualified for the quarterfinals. However, the remaining eight teams have to compete against each other to earn a spot.

Sep 4, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The winning team, The Aces, from left to right, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey, and Pat Perez after the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at The International. Mandatory Credit: Richard Cashin-USA TODAY Sports

Interestingly, reports suggest that the seeding will be decided after each team captain will compete in a closest-to-the-pin Shootout before the official event. According to ESPN, the LIV Golf’s rules and regulations released by a US District Court revealed the special Shootout event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There is only a week left for the final team event of the LIV Series. The officials have already released the purse money. However, they haven’t officially stated the prize money distribution or the rules of the event. Only time can tell how the new Saudi-backed league can wind up its last event.

Watch This Story: Patrick Reed Reveals the Harsh Treatment From Dp World Tour After Joining LIV Golf