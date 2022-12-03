Revving up for December football

STOPPING DECEMBER DERRICK

The Eagles’ defense has had its hands full this season, facing some of the best running backs in the league, such as Jonathan Taylor, D’Andre Swift, and Aaron Jones. Sunday will be no different.

The big-bodied, 247-pound Derrick Henry will Stomp his way into Lincoln Financial Field, hoping to pressure the Eagles’ rushing defense. He had a five-week stretch this season of 100+ yard games, his best coming against the Houston Texans, where he rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

“You gotta stop him before he gets started. That’s the key,” said defensive end Brandon Graham. “Make sure that he doesn’t get clear holes to run through.”

Graham continued by making it clear that everything starts and ends up front.

In 2022, Henry ranks second in rushing yards with 1,048 and third in rushing touchdowns with 10.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was asked if Henry is the toughest guy to tackle. “He up there,” Hargrave laughed, noting that everyone is excited for what’s to come in Sunday’s game.

December is when Henry historically comes alive. Since Entering the league in 2016, he’s the only player with 2,000+ yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in the month or later. He also is responsible for averaging 118.7 career-rushing yards per game on the road during that span.

“We can’t let him get to the second level because he definitely has a track record,” Graham said. “Just make sure we get numbers to the ball with him. I respect his game, just make sure that we Rally and play our game.”

Now focusing on the Eagles’ running back situation – Miles Sanders is having the best season of his career. He’s 100 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season. If he hits that mark, he will be the first Eagles running back to do so since LeSean McCoy in 2014.

In week 12 against the Packers, Sanders rushed for a career-high 143 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. This week, Sanders told us at his locker that he hasn’t allowed time for reflection throughout the season, good or bad. His focus is on these final six games of the season.

Sanders also expressed his gratitude for the offensive line, something he does regularly. He explained that it takes a certain mindset to play for that unit. “I respect how all of them as a group handle themselves and come to work ready to play each and every week.”

I asked left tackle Jordan Mailata what it means to have that “certain mindset.”

“You gotta be able to take coaching, because he (Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Jeff Stoutland) coaches pretty rough and pretty honest and that’s because he’s a very detailed coach, he knows what he’s talking about,” Mailata said.