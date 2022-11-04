Revived arts council in Rooks County sponsors Stockton mural

A new mural in Stockton, which was Sponsored by the Rooks County Arts Council, is in the style of an old-fashioned postcard. Photo by Cristina Janney/Hays Post



By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

A new mural in the style of an old-fashioned postcard is nearing completion on the corner of US 183 and US 24 in Stockton.

Artist Matt Miller of Hays has been hired by the Rooks County Arts Council to paint the mural.

It is one of the first projects completed by the newly reformed arts council. The $16,000 cost of the project was funded through private donations and grants.

The mural reads “Greetings from Stockton.” Each letter in the word Stockton depicts a Landmark or other aspect of the community.

The “S” depicts the road signs for US 183 and US 24. The “T” contains Tiger stripes for the Stockton High School mascot. The first “O” contains an image of an oil pumping unit.

Hays artist Matt Miller has spent eight weeks painting the 42-by-17-foot mural in downtown Stockton. Photo by Cristina Janney/Hays Post



The “C” contains an image of the Rooks County Fair grandstands. The grandstands were a WPA project that was built in the 1930s, Miller said.

The “K” depicts a man fishing in honor of Webster Lake and other nearby wildlife areas. The second “T” contains an image of the Stockton water tower. The second “O” depicts the Rooks County Courthouse, and the “N” contains an image of the historic Nova Theater and Bowling Pins for the local Bowling alley.

The background of the mural is an image of a field of milo being harvested. Pheasants are seen being flushed from the milo field, and deer are standing on the bluff beyond.

On the top of the bluff are the silhouettes of cavalrymen that were placed on the bluff as you enter Stockton from the south. Those silhouettes were installed years ago by the former Stockton arts council.

Miller has been painting for about eight weeks. He has stayed in Stockton in a tiny house that he moved to the local park.

The new Stockton mural is on the southeast side of the corner of US Highway 183 and US 24 in Stockton. Photo by Cristina Janney/Hays Post



He designed the mural in a software program, using photographs he took of the landmarks for reference.

Nancy Becker, Rooks County Arts Council member, said local volunteers gave input on the design during a Zoom call.

“There are so many like that,” Becker said of the mural design, “but we wanted one that would tell the story of our town and our community.

“We hope it’s the first of more murals in town. This one really hit the mark in terms of what we wanted to start out with.”

One of the challenges of the project was getting the outline of the image on the wall, which is 42 by 17 feet, Miller said.

Miller projected the image on the wall and traced the outlines night after night with his projector mounted on top of his car.

Miller has done two murals in Hays — Buffalo Dancers at the State Glass Co., 421 Main, and a dragon mural on the side of the Sake2Me building, 803 Fort.

“/> Hays artist Matt Miller paints a Fisherman in the “K” of the new Stockton mural. Photo by Cristina Janney/Hays Post



Miller said he has an interest in murals from a couple of other communities. He said he also looks forward to returning to his plein air painting and studio work.

“I just like being outside,” Miller said. “That’s the main thing.”

Miller said he had a good response to the mural. On Monday, a couple from Pennsylvania was driving through town and stopped to talk to Miller about the mural.

Becker said some community members have been driving by every day to watch the mural’s progress. Some had contests going to see what image would be in the next letter of the mural.

The arts council also sponsored a barn quilt wall on the city Utility building on the west side of town. The first phase of that project was finished last week.

“We’ve had a lot of excitement with both of these projects finishing at the same time,” Becker said. “It’s been pretty fun hearing from people on both of these big projects that are happening. It stimulated a lot of excitement and curiosity.”